Kota Man Who Threatened Rahul Gandhi, Congress MPs Detained

Police in Rajasthan's Kota detained a man on Thursday for allegedly uploading a video in which he threatened to shoot Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and several Members of Parliament from the Congress, according to reports.

The development comes after the video circulated on social media and drew complaints from local Congress leaders. According to police, the man in the video identified himself as Raj Singh and claimed to be the spokesperson of the Karni Sena's Kota unit.

Police have said that further investigation into the case is underway.

What Did Raj Say?

Raj stated that he was angry over the behaviour of Congress MPs towards Lok Sabha Speaker and Kota MP Om Birla during Parliament proceedings. In the video, Singh alleged that Karni Sena workers were upset over the "several abuses hurled at Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla by 25 Congress MPs during the first part of the recently concluded Parliament session".

He claimed that he had “reasons to believe that all this was done on the orders of Rahul Gandhi". He is heard issuing a threat in the video, saying that if Rahul Gandhi and the MPs do not “apologise to Om Birla”, then they would be shot in their homes.

After the video surfaced, police in Kota registered a case. Both the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Karni Sena denied any link with the accused, PTI reported.

BJP Kota city president Rakesh Jain told the news agency that the man seen in the video has no affiliation with the party. Meanwhile, national president of Rajput Karni Sena Mahipal Singh Makrana released a video claiming that the person who threatened Rahul Gandhi and Congress MPs is not associated with their organisation.

This came as Congress and other opposition parties criticised Om Birla for not allowing Rahul Gandhi to quote from or speak about former Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane's unpublished memoir, and Birla's statement that Prime Minister Narendra Modi could have been attacked inside the House.

Congress leader Pawan Khera also criticised the ruling party and claimed that the “RSS-BJP ecosystem is a ‘Godse factory'.”

“The so-called Karni Sena against Rahul Gandhi and the 25 Members of Parliament, was not a random incident, but part of a planned and deliberate move,” Khera was cited by the Indian Express.

