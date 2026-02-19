Speeding Car Crashes Into Parked Bikes On Bengaluru Outskirts, Caught On CCTV

A case of dangerous driving was reported from the outskirts of Bengaluru, where a speeding car rammed into several parked two-wheelers. The video of the incident is going rounds across social media.

A user @karnatakaportf sharing the video claimed that, “six people, believed to be three couples, were inside the car and were allegedly returning from a party.”

CCTV cameras installed in the area recorded the entire incident.

According to NewsFirst Prime, the incident reportedly occurred on Anekal-Mirza Road at around 2:50 pm on Wednesday, according to preliminary information.

In the viral video the driver who was allegedly driving at a very high speed and moving in a zigzag manner, lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the two-wheelers parked along the roadside. Several of the parked bikes suffered heavy damage due to the impact.

The CCTV shows the car swerving on the road before hitting the parked vehicles. The visuals indicate the force of the collision and show how pedestrians and other motorists nearby could have been at risk.



NewsFirst Prime, citing eyewitnesses, reported that the vehicle was being driven in an erratic manner at high speed just before the crash took place. No deaths or injuries were reported in the incident, but the accident caused significant damage to multiple two-wheelers.

Fun Ride Gone Wrong? Six in High-Speed Car Wreak Havoc on Busy Anekal Street



A shocking accident took place on Mirza Road in Anekal town after a car allegedly being driven at high speed lost control and rammed into two-wheelers parked along the roadside. The entire incident was… pic.twitter.com/B7dVCvT1P2 — Karnataka Portfolio (@karnatakaportf) February 19, 2026

According to the ‘X' user's post, residents of the area expressed concern over repeated cases of reckless driving on suburban roads, where monitoring and enforcement are often less strict compared to the main city.

"The incident has triggered anger among local residents, who say such reckless driving on a busy stretch could have easily claimed innocent lives," the post read.

It is not yet clear whether any action in this regard was taken against the driver of the car.

Reports claim that the local police visited the spot and conducted an investigation into the matter.



