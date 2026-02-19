Shillong MP Ricky AJ Syngkon Dies At 54; Here's What We Know So Far

Ricky AJ Syngkon, Member of Parliament from Shillong, passed away on Thursday at the age of 54. He was a leader of the Voice of the People Party (VPP). According to reports, the MP died following a cardiac arrest after playing a football match.

Sources said Syngkon had gone to play football with friends on Thursday evening at a playground in Mawlai Mawiong, near Shillong. During the match, he reportedly collapsed on the field, reported NDTV.

Syngkon was a first-time Member of Parliament and had become a prominent political figure after securing a landslide victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He had defeated three-time Congress MP Vincent H Pala by a margin of 3.7 lakh votes.

NDTV reported that after he collapsed, his friends immediately rushed him to Mawiong Community Health Centre (CHC) for medical attention. However, sources said that due to the absence of a doctor at the facility at that time, he was referred to a higher medical centre. He was then shifted to Dr H Gordon Roberts Hospital for advanced treatment.

Despite efforts by the medical team, Syngkon died shortly after being admitted. He was declared dead at around 8:42 pm, leaving supporters, colleagues, and residents shocked by the sudden loss, the news channel reported.

Tributes Pour In

Leaders from different political parties expressed condolences and remembered him as a committed public representative. Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said that he was deeply shocked and saddened by the untimely demise of Ricky A J Syngkon.

"Deeply shocked and profoundly saddened by the untimely demise of Hon'ble MP from Shillong, Dr. Ricky A J Syngkon. Dr. Ricky was a dedicated and compassionate leader, with deep enthusiasm for public service and unwavering commitment to his people. He was rooted in faith and served with humility, vision, and a sincere desire to uplift society. My heartfelt and deepest condolences to his family, friends, and countless well-wishers during this difficult time. May he rest in peace," Chief Minister Conrad Sangma posted on X.

Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, VPP president Ardent Miller Basaiawmoit, and other legislators and political leaders reached the hospital to pay their respects.

Meghalaya Minister Wailadmiki Shylla said the MP's death is a major loss not only to his family but also to the people he served.

Former MP Rakesh Sinha also expressed grief over the loss. "He was not just a representative of the Shillong Lok Sabha constituency, but a true voice for the marginalized and tribal communities. His dedication, humility, and commitment to justice will always be remembered,” Sinha said.

Arena Hynniewta, state president of BJP Meghalaya Mahila Morcha, said the entire state was saddened by the sudden demise.

The Assam Chief Minister's Office also expressed condolences in a post on X.

“Hon'ble Chief Minister Dr. @himantabiswa has expressed deep sadness over the untimely demise of Meghalaya Lok Sabha MP and Voice of the People Party (VPP) leader Ricky Andrew J. Syngkon, who passed away in Shillong. Praying for eternal peace of the departed soul, the Hon'ble Chief Minister conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members and well-wishers in this hour of profound grief and loss.”

