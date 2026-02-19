T20 World Cup Top Performers Day 13: Hope, Joseph, Bennett, Raza And Zadran Deliver Standout Performances

The penultimate day of the ICC T20 World Cup group stage saw two-time champions West Indies squaring-off against Italy in Kolkata. West Indies were clinical in their performance as they brushed aside Italy by 42 runs.

The second game of the day was played in Colombo where co-hosts Sri Lanka took on Zimbabwe. Zimbabwe pulled off yet another upset as they defeated Sri Lanka by 6 wickets.

Afghanistan and Canada brought curtains down to their campaigns with a match in Chennai. Afghanistan concluded their World Cup campaign with a comprehensive 82-run win.

Here is a look at the day's top performers:

Shai Hope (West Indies): West Indies could only score 165/6 against Italy and that score was achieved largely due to the efforts of Shai Hope. The West Indies skipper played a brilliant knock of 75 in 46 balls. His innings came at a time when no other batter from the side scored 30.

Shamar Joseph (West Indies): Shamar Joseph's pace ensured that Italy were bowled out on 123. Joseph bowled a top spell of 4/30.

Pathum Nissanka (Sri Lanka): Pathum Nissanka backed his hundred against Australia with a half-century against Zimbabwe. The opener scored 62 in 41 balls. Unfortunately, his efforts went in vain.

Brain Bennett (Zimbabwe): Brain Bennett set the platform for Zimbabwe's successful run chase. The opener scored 63 in 48 deliveries.

Sikanadar Raza (Zimbabwe): Zimbabwe lost the plot midway in the chase. However, Sikanadar Raza's blistering cameo of 45 in 26 balls gave his team the impetus to push for the win.

Ibrahim Zadran (Afghanistan): The Afghanistan opener hit his second fifty in as many games. After scoring 53 against the UAE, Zadran produced a match-winning effort of 95 to help his side post a commanding total of 200/4. Zadran's 95 is now the highest score by an Afghan batter in a T20 World Cup match.

Mohammad Nabi (Afghanistan): The 41-year-old, possibly playing his last T20 World Cup game for Afghanistan, produced a fine spell of 4/7. Nabi could have picked 5 wickets in the match, if not for a dropped catch by Afghanistan wicketkeeper.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.