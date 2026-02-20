Stocks To Watch Today: Paras Defence, Federal Bank, Waaree Energies, IIFL Finance, Midwest Gold

Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd., Federal Bank Ltd., Waaree Energies Ltd., IIFL Finance Ltd., And Midwest Gold Ltd. are some of the stocks that will catch investors' attention on Friday.

Here are the notable corporate announcements that came after Thursday's market hours:

Earnings Post Market Hours

ABB India Q3 (Cons,YoY)

Revenue up 5.7% at Rs 3557.01 crore versus Rs 3364.93 crore.

Ebitda down 16.89% at Rs 546.25 crore versus Rs 657.34 crore.

Ebitda margin down 417 bps at 15.35% versus 19.53%.

Net profit down 18.19% at Rs 432.27 crore versus Rs 528.41 crore.

CIE Automotive Q3 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 13.41% at Rs 2392.998 crore versus Rs 2109.951 crore.

Ebitda up 11.79% at Rs 334.57 crore versus Rs 299.26 crore.

Ebitda margin down 20 bps at 13.98% versus 14.18%.

Net profit up 10.44% at Rs 204.305 crore versus Rs 184.982 crore.

Stocks in News

Paras Defence and Space Technologies: The company acquires a 49% stake in Himanshi Thermal Solutions from DefSpace Tech.

Federal Bank: The company is set to receive a tax refund of Rs 686.3 crore for the assessment years 2011-2014.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering: The company executes a JV shareholders' pact with RVNL to build a rolling stock powerhouse and expand its rail EPC footprint.

ADF Foods: The company enters into a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Fourth Partner Energy to procure 2MW of renewable power for its Gujarat unit.

Waaree Energies: The company is in ongoing discussions with the Andhra Pradesh government to set up a greenfield manufacturing unit, clarifying reports of a Rs 8,175 crore investment.

Karur Vysya Bank: The bank announces a revision in its Marginal Cost of Funds Based Lending Rates (MCLR).

IIFL Finance: The board will meet on February 24 to consider raising up to Rs 10,000 crore via Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs).

Prestige Estates Projects: The company issues a corporate guarantee of Rs 450 crore for a loan taken by its arm, Prestige Projects Pvt Ltd.

Midwest Gold: The company approves the issuance of 10 lakh shares at Rs 2,000 per share to promoter and non-promoter categories.

5paisa Capital: The board will meet on February 24 to consider a fund-raising proposal.

