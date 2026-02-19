50x Returns: Expat's Rs 3.7 Lakh Gold Investment In UAE Lands Him A 'Gold Mercedes'

A Sri Lankan expatriate in Dubai turned a modest gold investment into a life-changing windfall after winning a gold Mercedes in a raffle draw.

Sumith, who has lived in the UAE for 20 years and works at a call centre, had purchased a gold biscuit worth Dh15,000 (around Rs 3.7 lakh) during his first visit to the newly launched Dubai Gold District. What he didn't expect was that the purchase would land him a luxury car valued at more than 50 times his initial investment, according to a report by Khaleej Times.

“I got returns over 50 times my investment. I am still digesting the news,” Sumith said.

How A Gold Purchase Turned Into A Big Win

Sumith bought the gold as a long-term investment and received raffle coupons under a “Shop & Win” campaign that offered one entry for every Dh500 spent. His Dh15,000 purchase earned him 30 vouchers — but it took just one winning ticket to secure the grand prize.

The promotional campaign ran from Dec. 11 to Feb. 8 and covered participating gold, jewellery and watch stores across the Dubai Gold District.

Sumith recalled that during his visit, he even took a photo with the luxury car on display. “I never thought I would win it. But I just loved the car. Somewhere, I had a small feeling I might win something,” he said.

Days later, after finishing a night shift and returning home to rest, he received a phone call informing him of his win.

“They told me to check my email. When I saw the message, I thanked God,” he said. Initially unsure if it was real, he confirmed the details before the excitement sank in.

Though many have advised him to sell the car and pocket the money, Sumith has other plans. “I will drive the car. I am not going to sell it for now. This is special for me,” he said.

What Is the Dubai Gold District?

Launched in January 2026 by Ithra Dubai, the Dubai Gold District is a large-scale retail and trade hub in Deira, aimed at strengthening Dubai's reputation as the “City of Gold.”

The district houses more than 1,000 retailers spanning gold, jewellery, bullion and luxury brands. It also features high-end lifestyle outlets and six hotels with over 1,000 rooms to cater to international buyers and tourists.

A key attraction is “Gold Street,” marketed as the world's first street constructed using actual gold elements, designed to draw global visitors.

The project is part of Dubai's broader economic strategy to expand its global trade footprint and further cement its position as a major gold and jewellery marketplace.

