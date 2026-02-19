Gold, Silver Price Today, Feb 19: Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, And Other Cities

Gold prices rose on Thursday futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand. Even, silver prices tracking strong trends in the international markets. The near-term sentiment remains cautious amid a firm US dollar and uncertainty around the policy outlook of the US Federal Reserve. However, safe-haven and ongoing central bank buying continue to provide support on dips, analysts told PTI.

The gold rate in India on Thursday is Rs 1,56,050 per 10 gms while the silver rate is Rs 2,43,630 per 1 kg, according the Bullions website.

In the international market, spot silver gained $2.06, or 3%, to $75.60 per ounce, and gold rose nearly 1% to $4,918.64 per ounce.

Gold Price Today

In Mumbai, the financial heart of the country, 24-carat gold is retailing at approximately Rs 1,55,760 per 10 grams. Kolkata follows a similar trend, with its gold rate reported at Rs 1,55,560. Both cities are ahead of the national capital, Delhi, where the 24-carat rate currently stands at Rs 1,55,490.

The southern markets continue to record the highest figures in the country. Chennai leads the metros with a peak rate of Rs 1,56,220, while Hyderabad and Bengaluru follow closely at Rs 1,56,010 and Rs 1,55,890 respectively, keeping the price gap between the southern hubs and the northern capital distinct.

Silver Price Today

Here is how the silver rates are unfolding across major Indian hubs today: Mumbai is the epicenter of this price rally. The current silver rate in Mumbai is Rs 2,43,180 per kg. In the national capital, Delhi, silver is keeping pace with Mumbai, currently priced at Rs 2,42,760 per kg.

Chennai and Hyderabad are seeing silver trade at approximately Rs 2,43,890 and Rs 2,43,570 per kg, respectively. Bengaluru follows closely, with rates hovering around Rs 2,43,370 per kg. Silver rates in Kolkata are currently trading at roughly Rs. 2,42,860.

Gold Rates City-Wise

The following rates are as per 10 grams of gold.

Mumbai: Rs 1,55,760

Delhi: Rs 1,55,490

Bengaluru: Rs 1,55,890

Chennai: Rs 1,56,220

Hyderabad: Rs 1,56,010

Kolkata: Rs 1,55,560

Silver Rates City-Wise

The following rates are as per 1 kg

Mumbai: Rs 2,43,180

Delhi: Rs 2,42,760

Bengaluru: Rs 2,43,370

Chennai: Rs 2,43,890

Hyderabad: Rs 2,43,570

Kolkata: Rs 2,42,860

