T20 World Cup 2026 Most Runs And Wickets: Check Stats After IND vs NED

The group stage of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 has proved to be a strong platform for players from full-member nations and leading associate sides to showcase their talent. Several cricketers have delivered exceptional performances with the bat and ball so far.

India's massive victory over the Netherlands on Wednesday, Feb. 18 has brought it closer to the end of the initial round.

Here's how some of the stellar players performed in terms of numbers:

Pakistan's aggressive opener Sahibzada Farhan climbed up to the top of the batting charts after his century against Namibia in Colombo. Farhan now has a tally of 220 runs in his 4 innings at a strike-rate of 164.17.

Following the Pakistani cricketer in the list of top batters is South African captain Aiden Markram. An elegant striker, he finished the group stage with 178 runs, including two half-centuries, at an average of 59.33 and a strike-rate of 187.36. India's in-form opening batter Ishan Kishan is at third place after his match-winning knocks against Namibia and Pakistan. Kishan has made his 176 runs at a strike rate of 202.29 across four innings. New Zealand opener Tim Seifert (173) and Nepal's middle-order player Dependra Airee (169) currently stand at fourth and fifth, respectively.

On the bowling front, an unlikely name stands at the top of the charts. USA's experienced right-arm seamer Shadley van Schalkwyk holds the No.1 spot with 13 wickets in four innings at an economy rate of 6.80. Indian mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy has also retained his dominance over batters, taking 9 wickets over 4 innings at 5.16 runs per over.

Scotland's Michael Leask ended up being one of his team's only bright spots of the tournament. He took 9 wickets in the four matches Scotland played in Group C, while giving away 7.62 runs an over. Pakistan's mystery spinner Usman Tariq and South African pacer Lungi Ngidi jointly hold the fourth spot with 8 wickets apiece.

T20 World Cup 2026: Most Runs

Player Mat Inns Runs HS Avg SR 100 50 Sahibzada Farhan (PAK) 4 4 220 100* 73.33 164.17 1 1 Aiden Markram (SA) 4 4 178 86* 59.33 187.36 0 2 Ishan Kishan (IND) 4 4 176 77 44.00 202.29 0 2 Tim Seifert (NZ) 4 4 173 89* 57.66 167.96 0 2 Dipendra Airee (NEP) 4 4 169 58 56.33 144.44 0 2

T20 World Cup 2026: Most Wickets

Player Mat Wkts Runs BBI Avg Econ SR Van Schalkwyk (USA) 4 13 101 4/25 7.76 6.80 6.84 Varun Chakravarthy (IND) 4 9 62 3/7 6.88 5.16 8.00 Michael Leask (SCO) 4 9 122 4/17 13.55 7.62 10.66 Usman Tariq (PAK) 3 8 67 4/16 8.37 5.82 8.62 Lungi Ngidi (SA) 3 8 91 4/31 11.37 7.58 9.00

