Ricky AJ Syngkon, Lok Sabha MP From Shillong, Dies At 54

Ricky AJ Syngkon, a member of Lok Sabha from Shillong, passed away on Thursday at the age of 54. He was a leader of Voice of the People Party (VPP).



The Member Of Parliament reportedly died of a cardiac arrest after playing a football match.



Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said that he was deeply shocked and profoundly saddened by the untimely demise of Ricky A J Syngkon.



"Dr Ricky was a dedicated and compassionate leader, with deep enthusiasm for public service and unwavering commitment to his people. He was rooted in faith and served with humility, vision, and a sincere desire to uplift society. My heartfelt and deepest condolences to his family, friends, and countless well-wishers during this difficult time. May he rest in peace," Sangma said in a post on X.



Meghalaya Minister Wailadmiki Shylla stated that the MP's demise is an immense loss not only to his family and loved ones, but also to the people he served with dedication and commitment.

He added that Syngkon was a sincere and hardworking leader who always placed the welfare of the people at the forefront of his responsibilities.



"His contributions to public life and his efforts towards the development of our State will always be remembered. At this moment of grief, I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family, colleagues, and supporters. May the Almighty grant them strength to bear this irreparable loss and may his soul rest in eternal peace."



Professor Rakesh Sinha, a former MP, said that it is truly heartbreaking to hear about the passing of my dear friend Ricky Andrew J. Syngkon.



"He was not just a representative of the Shillong Lok Sabha constituency, but a true voice for the marginalized and tribal communities. His dedication, humility, and commitment to justice will always be remembered."



Arena Hynniewta, the state president of BJP Meghalaya Mahila Morcha said that the entire state of Meghalaya is deeply saddened by the sudden demise of the Honoured Member of Parliament.



"We are filled with profound grief at his passing. May he rest in peace and attain eternal rest that never ends."

