Amruta Fadnavis Resigns From Axis Bank After 23 Years, Shares Heartfelt Note

Amruta Fadnavis, the wife of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, resigned from her job on Thursday after working for 23 years.



She shared the announcement about her resignation through her X handle.



"23 years ago, I walked into Axis Bank as a young Management Trainee. Today, I sign off as Senior Vice President, with a heart full of gratitude," said Amruta Fadnavis.



Thanking her colleagues and the bank's MD and CEO Amitabh Chaudhry. She said she is leaving the organisation with gratitude, experience, and lasting relationships.



“With experience spanning branch operations to corporate banking , treasury to customer relations , this institution has been my family, teacher and second home. Grateful to my colleagues and leaders, especially MD & CEO Amitabh Chaudhry, for all the support."



"As this beautiful chapter closes, I carry lifelong lessons and friendships. Thank you, @AxisBank,” she wrote.

In 2014, when Devendra Fadnavis became Maharashtra Chief Minister, Amruta had decided not to quit her job. At that time, she was serving as Associate Vice-President at Axis Bank in Nagpur.

Amruta, who is the daughter of a doctor couple from Nagpur, married Devendra Fadnavis in 2006. She has not shared any details about her future plans after leaving the bank.

Apart from being a banker and social worker, Amruta Fadnavis is also known for her involvement in music.

She holds an MBA in Finance from Symbiosis, Pune, and completed her graduation from GS College of Commerce and Economics.

She is a trained classical singer and balanced her banking career along with her interest in music.

She has sung several songs, including Morya Re and Kuni Mhanale, among others.

