India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: Application Correction Window Closes Today For 28,636 Vacancies

India Post is about to conclude its Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) Recruitment Application Correction Window today, Feb. 19, 2026, for 28,636 positions. Applicants can visit the official website - indiapostgdsonline.gov.in - to amend their application forms until 5 p.m. today. It is highly recommended that candidates make all adjustments meticulously, as no additional chances will be granted once this window shuts.

Candidates should note that the Correction/Edit feature is exclusively accessible to individuals who have completely and successfully submitted their applications (including the payment of any necessary fees) during the Application Submission Period.

Follow these steps to edit your application

Step 1: Head over to the official site of India Post.

Step 2: Select the link for the India Post GDS recruitment 2026.

Step 3: Log into your account using your registration details.

Step 4: Modify the necessary information in the application form.

Step 5: Submit and save the application with updated information.

Candidates should take note they change only following fields

Full Name Date of Birth Academic Credentials (10th grade scores/details) Preference for Postal Region/Branch​

The recruitment across states encompasses the following roles:

Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS)

Branch Postmaster (BPM)

Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM)

Key Dates for India Post GDS Recruitment 2026

Announcement date: Jan. 31, 2026

Registration starts: Jan. 31, 2026

Final date for registration: Feb. 14, 2026

Application intake begins: Feb. 2, 2026

Deadline to submit applications: Feb. 16, 2026

Application correction period: Feb. 18 to 19, 2026

Result announcement date: To be decided later

Fee and age criteria

The application charge for General, OBC, and EWS categories is Rs 100. Nonetheless, candidates from SC, ST, Female, PH, and PWD categories are exempt from this fee. Payments for the application can only be made through online methods.

Candidates must be aged between 18 and 40 years as of Jan. 1, 2026. Age concessions are applicable in accordance with government regulations.

Recruitment opportunities are available for those who have completed Class 10. Vacancies for the Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) position have been declared state-wise, totaling 28,636 positions available.

Applicants are encouraged to thoroughly examine every aspect prior to their ultimate submission, since no additional chance for amendments is anticipated once the period ends.

