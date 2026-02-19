Diplomacy Or War? White House Left With High-Stake Choice Amid Simmering Iran Tensions

The US-Iran relationship is on the brink, with chances of a war as evident as White House saying that diplomacy was the “first option” for the United States President, Donald Trump, in dealing with Tehran.

The White House has also acknowledged that Trump was “talking to too many people” about potential military strikes on Iran. Spokesperson, Karoline Leavitt, said that there were too many reasons and arguments, “that one could make for a strike against Iran.”

“The president has always been very clear, though, with respect to Iran or any other country around the world. Diplomacy is always the first option,” Leavitt told the reporters, adding that Iran would be very wise in making a deal with President Trump and this administration.

She said that the president was talking to too many people, “his national security team first and foremost.” While there have been reports of a joint US-Israel strike on Iran, Leavitt refused to comment on the subject, saying that she did not have any specifics on Trump's recent conversations with Israel.

She also did not comment on whether any deadlines have been set for Iran to reach an agreement by the Trump administration.

Leavitt's comments have come only a day after the two countries (Iran and the US) concluded the second round of ‘nuclear talks' in Geneva. Both sides have acknowledged progress following the talks, mediated by Oman.

US Vice President JD Vance has described the negotiations as productive, “in some ways,” but has said that Tehran was not yet willing to engage on some of Trump's red lines.

Tehran has also maintained that the talks have shown progress, as the Foreign Minister of the country, Abbas Araghchi, described the atmosphere as “more constructive”.

Meanwhile, though Washington has been busy significantly stepping up its military presence in the Persian Gulf. The USS Abraham Lincoln is already in the waters, while the USS Gerald R. Ford is on its way to the region.

Additional fighter jets are also being sent to the Persian Gulf. In the last few days, a couple of Northrop Grumman MQ-4C Triton drones have been surveilling the Persian Gulf.

These drones have an advanced 360-degree radar. It can detect, track and classify targets over large areas, preparing the ground for the final attack.

Iran has also partially closed the Strait of Hormuz, the most important international oil choke point.

