Can't Leave AI To Whims Of Few Billionaires: UN General Secretary Calls For $3-Billion Global AI Fund

Expressing concerns that leaving artificial intelligence to the whims of billionaires or a handful of countries comes with the risk of widening global inequality, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has urged a $3 billion global fund to ensure equitable access.

Guterres was speaking at the global AI Summit in India on Thursday, where he addressed tech leaders. "AI must belong to everyone," he said, adding that there was a need for open access to rapidly evolving technology.

AFP reported that the UN chief spoke about the dangers of a widening inequality in the world if the AI trajectory of the world is left to the "whims of a few billionaires or a limited number of countries".

Guterres said that the potential opportunities evolving in the AI era are immense, given that the domain is managed properly. He outlined the advantages in accelerating medical breakthroughs, broadening educational opportunities, enhancing food security, supporting climate initiatives and disaster readiness, and improving public safety delivery.

However, Guterres said that AI could also deepen inequality, amplify bias and fuel harm. AFP reported that the UN, through its AI scientific advisory board, will be assisting nations in navigating decisions related to technology.

"No child should be a test subject for unregulated AI," Guterres was quoted as saying by AFP. "Our target is $3 billion."

Guterres delivered his speech in the presence of tech-leaders, including OpenAI's Sam Altman and Google's Sundar Pichai. He advocated for international guardrails to provide oversight and accountability.

AFP reported that the sum Guterres wants to raise in this "global fund" ($3 billion) represents less than 1% of the yearly revenue of a single technology firm. Without this "modest" fund, many nations risk being excluded from the AI era, further aggravating global disparity, Guterres warned.

