Chatha Pacha Begins Streaming on Netflix, Mammootty's Cameo Back In The Spotlight

The Malayalam sports drama Chatha Pacha has entered the OTT space, with its Netflix premiere giving the film a fresh wave of attention and bringing Mammootty's much-discussed cameo back into focus. After a steady theatrical run earlier this year, the film is now available in Malayalam as well as Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada, opening it up to a far wider audience across India and overseas.

Directed by debutant Adhvaith Nayar, the film stars Arjun Ashokan, Roshan Mathew, Vishak Nair and Ishan Shoukath as a group of youngsters who reunite to revive their shared childhood passion for wrestling. What begins as a nostalgic idea soon evolves into a full-fledged amateur league, where intense competition inside the ring mirrors emotional conflicts and fractured relationships outside it. At its core, the story is about brotherhood, pride and the urge to chase unfinished dreams.

While the film's wrestling backdrop and ensemble performances had drawn attention during its theatrical run, the OTT release has sparked a new round of discussions — largely centred on Mammootty's appearance as Walter. The veteran star plays the childhood hero of the protagonists, a larger-than-life figure who returns to Kochi after years away. Speaking earlier about the role, Mammootty had explained that Walter's old-school Kochi slang was an intentional creative choice aimed at authenticity, even if it sounded unfamiliar to younger viewers.

The film also features Siddique, Sai Kumar and Lakshmi Menon in supporting roles. Produced by Ritesh S. Ramakrishnan, Ramesh S. Ramakrishnan and Shihan Shoukath under Reel World Entertainment, it blends stylised wrestling action — choreographed by Kalai Kingson — with music by Mujeeb Majeed to create a high-energy narrative.

During its theatrical run, Chatha Pacha received mixed-to-positive reviews, with praise for its concept and performances but some criticism for the emotional depth in parts of the second half. The film reportedly collected around Rs 31 crore worldwide, emerging as an average performer at the box office.

With its streaming debut, the makers are hoping the film will find a larger and more diverse audience. The renewed buzz around Mammootty's Walter and the accessibility of the platform have given Chatha Pacha a second innings

