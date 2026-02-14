Nothing Opens Its Flagship Store in Bengaluru: Here's Your First Look

London-based Nothing has inaugurated its first flagship store in India in Bengaluru on Saturday. This is their second flagship store worldwide after London. The store, inaugurated by CEO Carl Pei and co-founder and India President, Akis Evangelidis, marks a significant step in the brand's expansion in the country and reflects Nothing's commitment to building deeper, more immersive connections with its community in India.

Spanning 5,032 square feet, the flagship space brings together Nothing and CMF products alongside official Nothing merchandise, including apparel. According to the brand, designed for self-expression, co-creation, and play, the store is shaped by Nothing's rebellious design philosophy and built with the local community at its core.

The store carries a very different vibe from what we've been seeing so far in offline retail spaces — open layouts, interactive zones, and most importantly, a clear sense of community. The best part? Nothing has offered a sneak peek into its own R&D line with a showcase installation that demonstrates how the brand tests the water resistance of its smartphones.

Not limited to this, the store also offers customisation options, including engravings done through a dedicated in-store machine. And when customers finally decide to purchase at the POS counter, the smartphone comes down via a conveyor belt — like how final boxes move into shipping cartons at their manufacturing facilities. This level of detail is something that has largely been missing from retail stores we've seen so far.

Beyond these experiences, the brand also has another floor featuring a café and two dedicated zones where community members can interact and even book a studio equipped with professional gear — perfect for shooting unboxings or creating other content.

Akis Evangelidis, co-founder and India President, Nothing said, “Opening our first flagship store is a major milestone for Nothing, cementing our position as one of the fastest-growing smartphone brands in India. More than just a point of transaction, we intentionally didn't want to build a conventional retail store. Instead, we designed this space to offer our customers a unique, immersive experience. Our goal is to build understanding, trust, and lasting relationships with our community.

"The Indian market highly values hands-on engagement and design-led thinking, and this store will be the platform where we invite curiosity, clearly tell our brand story, and cultivate a hub for future launches, collaborations, and community-focused experiences.”

Akis also highlighted that there could be product briefings and offline-centric events in the future that the community can actively take part in.

