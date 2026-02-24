Strong Talent Pool, Academia Integration: Fadnavis On How Maharashtra Is Planning For AI Job Shift

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis addressed the issue of AI's impact on the job market and underlined two key strategies for dealing with it. During a panel discussion, the Maharashtra CM told NDTV that AI needs to be integrated into governance, to make resilient governing structure be future ready, along with academia.

"Our academia should be ready with AI revolution," Fadnavis said while adding that he wants to create a talent pool which is adepth with artificial intelligence. Therefore, he emphasised, the two main strategies include adoption of AI in governance and creating digital public infrastructure to pass down to the citizens and creating a good talent pool with regards to AI by working very closely with academia.

Sanjeev Krishan Chairperson of PwC in India urged Fadnavis to focus on an overhaul of the education system itself. He pointed out that major Indian techonogical institutions like IITs are still following the same curriculum that they were roughly two decades ago.

"I think we need to look at the rehaul of the education system as well," Krishan said. The PwC chair also emphasised on the need for intellectual property to remain in India so that we can stay relevant and avoid paying royalty for foreign registration for IP.

ALSO READ | New Accolade For Mumbai Airport: Best For Departures In Over 40-Million-Passengers Category

Fadnavis explained his proposal of doing day-long workshops with academia in Mumbai to understand how technology is changing the nature of education. He highlighted that the coming together of NASSCOM, education and government can happen "very fast."

NASSCOM chairperson Sindhu Gangadharan, too, underscored that the need of the hour is for all partners to come together to solve the problems on question of AI and jobs.

"If everyone focuses on their niche areas we can solve for problems of the future," she said.

The Maharashtra CM also reveled in Maharashtra fast-growing semi-conductor sector and said that the state might become number one in the current ecosystem. He added that the government is interacting with many businesses to become the epicentre of this revolution.

ALSO READ: Indian Tech Industry Revenues To Grow 6.1% To $315 Billion In FY26: Nasscom

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.