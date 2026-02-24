Govt Bans Five OTT Platforms For 'Obscene' Content

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has banned five over-the-top media service platforms for showing content that has been deemed "obscene", news agency ANI reported, citing official government sources. These platforms are MoodXVIP, Koyal Playpro, Digi Movieplex, Feel and Jugnu.

This follows a similar move that was undertaken in July 2025, when the Centre ordered the blocking of websites and apps of 25 OTT platforms, charging them with broadcasting media that was considered to be obscene, vulgar, and containing pornographic content in select cases, according to reports.

The platforms were ALTT, ULLU, Big Shots App, Desiflix, Boomex, Navarasa Lite, Gulab App, Kangan App, Bull App, Jalva App, ShowHit, Wow Entertainment, Look Entertainment, Hitprime, Feneo, ShowX, Sol Talkies, Adda TV, HotX VIP, Hulchul App, MoodX, NeonX VIP, Fugi, Mojflix, and Triflicks, officials said.

As per reports, the I&B ministry had taken this action in consultation with the Ministries of Home, Women and Child Development, Electronics, Information Technology and Law, industry bodies Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce And Industry and the Confederation of Indian Industry, and experts in the field of women and child rights.

As per the Rule 3(1)(b) of IT Rules 2021, hosting, storing, transmitting, displaying or publishing information or content that, among other things, is "obscene, pornographic, invasive of another's privacy, insulting or harassing on the basis of gender, racially or ethnically objectionable, or promoting hate or violence," is not permitted under the ambit of the law.

"In case of failure of the intermediaries to observe the legal obligations as provided in the IT Rules, 2021, they lose their exemption from third party information provided under section 79 of the IT Act. They are liable for consequential action or prosecution as provided under any extant law," the Centre had said in a release which mentioned the banning of the aforementioned 25 OTT platforms.

