OTT Releases This Week: From One Battle After Another, Ikkis To Bridgerton, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters

The final week of February will indeed leave the movie buffs glued to their seats, with some captivating releases on top OTT platforms.

Headlined by Priyanka Chopra Jonas' The Bluff, the week will also witness the return of Bridgerton season 4, as well as evoke a mix of emotions with the war drama Ikkis.

Here is a detailed list of movies and web series to watch on various OTT platforms-

Paradise Season 2 (February 23) - JioHotstar

The new season continues with the story of secret agent Xavier, played by Sterling K. Brown. He ventures out of the bunker into a post-apocalyptic world to find his wife, Teri.

The Bluff (February 25) - Prime Video

Set in the 19th-century Caribbean, the film features Priyanka Chopra as Ercell "Bloody Mary" Bodden. She plays a former pirate queen whose peace is shattered when her vengeful former captain comes back into her life.

Bridgerton Season 4, Part 2 (February 26) - Netflix

Following Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) and Sophie Baek's (Yerin Ha) cliffhanger in Part 1 and the fallout of his proposal and their struggle against the town's strict social hierarchies in Part 2, the lovebirds are expected to get closure this upcoming season. The story, inspired by Julia Quinn's An Offer from a Gentleman, will also feature returning cast members, including Jonathan Bailey (Anthony), Simone Ashley (Kate), and Nicola Coughlan (Penelope).

Ikkis (February 26) - Prime Video

Directed by Sriram Raghavan, this biographical war drama marks Agastya Nanda's theatrical debut and legendary actor Dharmendra's final film role as Brigadier Madan Lal Khetarpal. It follows the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal and his remarkable heroism during the 1971 Battle of Basantar.

The Gray House (February 26) - Prime Video

The eight-episode historical spy thriller follows an unlikely network of four women in Richmond, Virginia, during the American Civil War. Based on true facts, this series will highlight how the brave women risked everything to turn the tide of the war.

One Battle After Another (February 26) - Jio Hotstar

Directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, this film has already bagged the Best Film and five other trophies at the 2026 BAFTA Awards, just days before its OTT debut. Set in the 1970s, this satirical action thriller stars Leonardo DiCaprio as Bob, a "washed-up" leftist revolutionary.

Accused (February 26) - Netflix

This psychological drama follows the life of Konkona Sen Sharma as Dr Geetika, a renowned gynaecologist who faces a public allegation of sexual misconduct at her clinic, leading to a media trial and intense strain on her marriage. Directed by Anubhuti Kashyap, the film also stars Pratibha Ranta and Sukant Goel.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 2 (February 27) - Apple TV+

After the world-shattering revelation that monsters are real, two siblings follow in their father's footsteps to uncover their family's connection to the secretive organisation known as Monarch. The second season of the MonsterVerse series continues the duo's expedition while introducing a new, massive aquatic threat known as "Titan X", alongside the return of Godzilla and Kong.

Black Phone 2 (February 28) - JioHotstar

Originally expected to be released on Netflix, the horror-thriller's plot is set four years after the first film. The sequel marks the return of Ethan Hawke as "The Grabber". It focuses on Finney's (played by Mason Thames) sister, Gwen (played by Madeleine McGraw), who experiences disturbing visions and receives calls.

Bugonia (February 28) - JioHotstar

The surreal sci-fi black comedy film, directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, is based on the South Korean film Save the Green Planet! It stars Jesse Plemons as a conspiracy theorist who kidnaps a pharmaceutical CEO (played by Emma Stone), claiming that she is an alien intending to destroy Earth.

ALSO READ: Malayalam, Tamil And Telugu OTT Releases This Week: From Thadayam To Secret Stories: Roslin — Movies To Watch

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.