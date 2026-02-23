Get App
LIVE UPDATES

Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Nifty Near 25,700, Sensex Gains Nearly 300 Points; IDFC First Bank Shares, UPL Slump Up To 10%

Indian equity benchmarks opened higher during the pre-market trade. The BSE Sensex rose marginally higher to 82,828, while the NSE Nifty 50 advanced 0.5% to 25,692.

11 minutes ago

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of stock markets.

Indian equity benchmarks extended Friday's gains to trade higher on Monday. the BSE Sensex rose nearly 300 points to 83,086 and the NSE Nifty 50 rose 0.4% to trade near 25,700. The broader markets represented by the NSE Nifty 500 Index rose 0.6%.  Ten out of 11 sectoral gauges compiled by the NSE ended lower, led by the NSE Nifty Financial Services Index's 0.95 gains. On the flipside, the NSE Nifty IT index was the only sectoral loser, 0.4%.  The market breadth was tilted in favour of buyers. About 2,042 shares advanced and 987 stocks declined on BSE.

Investors will assess the tariffs uncertainities after US President Doland Trump fresh tariff uncertainty after Donald Trump raised  US import duties temorarily to 15% from 10%, in a reaction post the tariffs strikedown by the US Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific markets rose on Monday even as tariff uncertainty persisted after US President Donald Trump said he would raise global tariffs to 15% from 10% over the weekend. South Korea's Kospi rose for a third straight session to a record high; the Kosdaq added 0.74%, while SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics rose over 3% and 2%, respectively.

Feb 23, 2026 09:32 (IST)
Stock Market Live: NSE Sectoral Indices Mixed; Financial Services Up 0.95%, IT Down 0.4%

  • Ten of the 11 NSE sectoral indices ended lower, according to the update.
  • The NSE Nifty Financial Services Index rose 0.95%.
  • The NSE Nifty IT index fell 0.4%.

Feb 23, 2026 09:30 (IST)
Stock Market Live: IDFC First Bank Drops 10% To Rs 75.26 After Chandigarh Branch Disclosure

IDFC First Bank Ltd.
%
  • IDFC First Bank shares fell as much as Rs 75.26 in trade, according to the update.
  • The bank told stock exchanges on Saturday that it found unauthorised and fraudulent activities by certain employees at a branch in Chandigarh.
  • It said the aggregate amount under reconciliation across identified accounts is estimated at Rs 590 crore.
Feb 23, 2026 09:27 (IST)
Stock Market Live: UPL Falls 8.5% To Rs 688.10 After Restructuring Plan

UPL Ltd.
%
  • UPL shares fell as much as 8.5% to Rs 688.10.
  • UPL said it will merge UPL SAS and UPL Corp into a new listed entity, UPL Global, within 12–15 months, while UPL Limited remains the holding company and retains formulations, R\&D, Superform and Advanta.
  • The update said the restructuring does not reduce leverage, with debt largely unchanged at about Rs 190 billion at UPL Global and about Rs 32 billion at UPL Limited standalone.
Feb 23, 2026 09:18 (IST)
Stock Market Live: Nifty Near 25,700; Sensex Up Nearly 300 Points To 83,086

  • The Nifty 50 rose 0.4% to trade near 25,700.
  • The Sensex gained nearly 300 points, or 0.3%, to 83,086.
Feb 23, 2026 09:05 (IST)
Stock Market Live: Rupee Strengthens To 90.75; 10-Year Yield Slips To 6.71%

  • The Indian rupee strengthened by 22 paise against the US dollar to 90.75.
  • The yield on the 10-year note fell 1 basis point to 6.71%.
Feb 23, 2026 09:02 (IST)
Stock Market Live: Nifty, Sensex Gain In Pre-Market Open

The BSE Sensex rose marginally higher to 82,828, while the NSE Nifty 50 advanced 0.5% to 25,692

Feb 23, 2026 08:51 (IST)
Stock Market Live: UPL Shares In Focus As Co UPLPlans Crop Protection Merger, New Listing As UPL Global

UPL Ltd.
%

 

  • UPL said it is reorganising its business to carve out its crop protection operations, with UPL SAS and UPL Corp set to merge into a new entity to be listed as UPL Global within 12–15 months.
  • UPL Limited will remain the holding company and will retain formulations, R\&D, Superform and Advanta, while shareholders will receive shares in UPL Global directly; Mike Frank will lead UPL Global.
  • The update said the restructuring does not reduce leverage, with debt largely unchanged at about Rs 190 billion at UPL Global and about Rs 32 billion at UPL Limited standalone.

Feb 23, 2026 08:42 (IST)
Stock Market Live: IDFC First Bank Alleged Fraud: Brokerage Downplays Impact As 'Operational Risk'

img
Feb 23, 2026 08:30 (IST)
Stock Market Live: India, Brazil Sign MoU On Critical Minerals And Mining; Target $20 Billion Trade By 2030

  • India and Brazil signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in critical minerals and mining, according to a joint statement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in New Delhi.
  • The two sides said bilateral trade topped $15 billion in 2025 and set a target to raise trade to $20 billion by 2030, with Modi saying they will work to push it beyond $20 billion within five years.
  • The update noted Brazil has the world’s second-largest rare earth reserves, and India is seeking to diversify sourcing for minerals used across high-tech and clean-energy supply chains.
Feb 23, 2026 08:28 (IST)
Stock Market Live: Saurabh Mukherjea Flags Depositor Concerns, Prefers Export Sectors

  • Saurabh Mukherjea told NDTV Profit he doubts the safety of local depositors after the IDFC First Bank and AU Small Finance Bank issues, and said he is perplexed about the IDFC First–Haryana government dispute.
  • He said he is cautious on the domestic consumption sector and sees this as a time to add export-oriented sectors.
  • Mukherjea said he expects the situation to settle in six months, flagged slower US growth with inflationary pressures, and said the latest tariff move is positive for Indian equities, adding he is looking for a relief rally later today.
Feb 23, 2026 08:20 (IST)
Stock Market Live: Four Mainboard And Four SME IPOs Open This Week; GMP Readings Track Premia

  • Four mainboard IPOs are set to open this week: Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions (Feb 23–25), Shree Ram Twistex (Feb 23–25), PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery (Feb 24–26) and Omnitech Engineering (Feb 25–27), with listings scheduled between March 2 and March 5.
  • Four SME IPOs are also scheduled: Kiaasa Retail (Feb 23–25), Mobilise App Lab (Feb 23–25), Accord Transformer & Switchgear (Feb 23–25) and Yaap Digital (Feb 25–27), with listing dates on March 2 and March 5.
  • As of Feb 22, InvestorGain showed GMP at Rs 4 (Clean Max), Rs 5 (Shree Ram Twistex), Rs 17 (PNGS Reva), Rs 15 (Omnitech), nil (Kiaasa), nil (Mobilise App Lab), Rs 17 (Accord) and nil (Yaap Digital; GMP is unofficial and not an exchange-published measure.

    • Read more here.

Feb 23, 2026 08:13 (IST)
Stock Market Live: ANZ’s Khoon Goh Flags Uncertainty After 15% Global Tariff Move

  • Khoon Goh of ANZ Research said markets remain uncertain on the path ahead as policy uncertainty from the US continues to escalate, and he would read the 15% global tariff as a threat at this stage.
  • He said many questions remain unanswered, countries are back at the negotiating table with the US, and India has an opportunity to re-look at its agreement talks with Washington.
  • Goh said tariff levels may be past the peak, companies have learnt to shift supply chains, and the 15% global tariff is temporary and may not last long.
Feb 23, 2026 08:11 (IST)
Stock Market Live: RailTel Gets LoI For Maharashtra Registration Offices Project Worth Rs 1,136 Crore

Railtel Corporation of India Ltd
%
  • RailTel Corporation of India, in a consortium with Ashoka Buildcon, said it received a Letter of Intent for a Maharashtra government modernisation project valued at about Rs 1,136.18 crore.
  • The LoI was issued by the Inspector General of Registration for selecting a managed service provider to modernise offices of the IGR and the Controller of Stamps across the state.
  • RailTel said the contract is to be executed by March 19, 2032, as per its exchange filing.
Feb 23, 2026 08:10 (IST)
Stock Market Live: Dividend Recap — Six Stocks Have Record Dates This Week

  • Upcoming dividend record dates this week include PI Industries (Feb 23), AK Capital Services (Feb 24), NBCC (India) (Feb 25), Stratmont Industries (Feb 26) and Dhunseri Ventures (Feb 27); Spice Islands Industries has also declared an interim dividend, according to the update.
  • Declared amounts: PI Industries Rs 5 per share; AK Capital Services Rs 22 per share (second interim dividend); NBCC Rs 0.12 per share; Stratmont Industries Re 0.1 per share; Dhunseri Ventures Rs 3.5 per share (to be paid on or before March 6, 2026); Spice Islands Industries Rs 0.50 per share.
  • Under the T 1 settlement cycle, shares bought on the record date will not qualify for the dividend, as per the update.
Feb 23, 2026 08:00 (IST)
Stock Market Live: Bitcoin Drops Below $65,000 After Trump Tariff Plan

  • Bitcoin fell more than 5% to below $65,000 on Monday after US President Donald Trump announced plans to raise global tariffs to 15%.
  • The move came as Asian equities rose in early trade, highlighting a different move in crypto versus regional stock markets amid tariff uncertainty.
  • The update said Bitcoin has fallen 26% so far this year and is down over 47% from an October peak after it crossed $125,000.
Feb 23, 2026 08:00 (IST)
Stock Market Live: 'Nothing Wrong With 15%': Samir Arora On Trump's Latest Hike Over Global Tariffs

  • Helios Capital founder Samir Arora said India would have been comfortable with a signed deal at an 18% tariff level after the US raised global tariffs from 10% to 15%.
  • He made the comments in an eight-point post on X on Sunday, arguing why a 15% tariff is not a problem for India.
  • US President Donald Trump said he raised the tariff to 15% after reviewing the US Supreme Court decision that struck down the earlier tariffs.

    • Read more here

Feb 23, 2026 07:59 (IST)
Stock Market Live: Kospi Hits Fresh High As Asia Markets Rise Despite US Tariff Uncertainty

  • Asia-Pacific markets rose on Monday even as tariff uncertainty persisted after US President Donald Trump said he would raise global tariffs to 15% from 10% over the weekend.
  • The move followed a US Supreme Court decision striking down parts of Trump’s trade agenda under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act of 1977 (IEEPA), as per the update.
  • South Korea’s Kospi rose for a third straight session to a record high; the Kosdaq added 0.74%, while SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics rose over 3% and 2%, respectively.
Feb 23, 2026 07:50 (IST)
Stock Market Live: Axis Bank Denies Any Plan To Bid For Stake In CreditAccess Grameen

Axis Bank Ltd.
%
CreditAccess Grameen Ltd.
%
  • Axis Bank said it has neither submitted nor plans to submit any bid to buy a stake in CreditAccess Grameen, in a regulatory clarification dated Feb. 22, 2026.
  • The bank said there is no material development to disclose under Regulation 30 of SEBI’s listing rules and it will make announcements if any material information arises.
  • The clarification was sent to the NSE and BSE and signed by the company secretary, following market speculation.

    • Read the full report here

Feb 23, 2026 07:48 (IST)
Stock Market Live: IDFC First Bank Appoints KPMG For Forensic Audit After Haryana Action

IDFC First Bank Ltd.
%
  • IDFC First Bank said it has appointed KPMG as an independent external agency to conduct a forensic audit into suspected irregularities linked to Haryana government-related accounts at its Chandigarh branch, in an exchange filing.
  • The appointment follows Haryana’s Feb. 22, 2026 circular asking departments and state entities to stop using IDFC First Bank and AU Small Finance Bank for government transactions, and to transfer balances and close accounts.
  • The bank said the issue appears limited to a set of government-linked accounts at the Chandigarh branch, four officials have been suspended, and it has filed police complaints and started steps to trace and recover funds, including recall requests and lien-marking of beneficiary balances held with other banks.

    • Read the full story here

Feb 23, 2026 07:46 (IST)
Stock Market Live: AU Small Finance Bank Says No Financial Impact After Haryana De-Empanelment

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd.
%
  • AU Small Finance Bank said it found no indication of financial impact or fraudulent activity after the Haryana government de-empanelled it for government business, in an exchange filing late Sunday.
  • The bank said it ran an internal review, stated the accounts were opened after know-your-customer checks, placed certain employees off duty, and said it is engaging with the Haryana government.
  • The Haryana Finance Department said AU Small Finance Bank and IDFC First Bank were de-empanelled with immediate effect, directed departments to move balances and close accounts, and said Haryana’s deposits with AU Small Finance Bank fell to Rs 538 crore from Rs 735 crore.

    • Read the full report here

Feb 23, 2026 07:41 (IST)
Stock Market Live: Trade Setup — Bajaj Broking Sees Nifty In 25,000–26,000 Range

  • Bajaj Broking said the Nifty 50 may consolidate between 25,000 and 26,000, with a sideways bias for Monday.
  • The brokerage flagged support at 25,350 and 25,200, with the 200-day moving average near 25,250 also in focus.
  • It placed resistance at 25,650 and 25,720, and said volatility stayed elevated as India VIX rose.
Feb 23, 2026 07:36 (IST)
Stock Market Live: Investors Track US Tariff Move After Import Duties Rise To 15%

  • Investors are assessing the tariff-related uncertainty after the US President Donald Trump raised temporary US import duties to 15% from 10%.
  • The move comes after the US Supreme Court struck down tariffs.
Feb 23, 2026 07:35 (IST)
Stock Market Live: Recap — Sensex Ends Up 316 Points, Nifty Closes At 25,571

  • India’s benchmark indices closed higher on Friday and for the week, as gains in financial and energy stocks offset losses in information technology.
  • The BSE Sensex rose 316.57 points, or 0.38%, to 82,814.71, while the Nifty 50 gained 0.5% to 25,571.25.
  • Both indices were up as much as 0.8% intraday.
Feb 23, 2026 07:33 (IST)
Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty At 25,750 Signals Gap-Up Open For Indian Equities

  • GIFT Nifty was at 25,750 in early trade.
  • The level points to a gap-up start for Indian equities.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

