Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Nifty Near 25,700, Sensex Gains Nearly 300 Points; IDFC First Bank Shares, UPL Slump Up To 10%

Indian equity benchmarks extended Friday's gains to trade higher on Monday. the BSE Sensex rose nearly 300 points to 83,086 and the NSE Nifty 50 rose 0.4% to trade near 25,700. The broader markets represented by the NSE Nifty 500 Index rose 0.6%. Ten out of 11 sectoral gauges compiled by the NSE ended lower, led by the NSE Nifty Financial Services Index's 0.95 gains. On the flipside, the NSE Nifty IT index was the only sectoral loser, 0.4%. The market breadth was tilted in favour of buyers. About 2,042 shares advanced and 987 stocks declined on BSE.

Investors will assess the tariffs uncertainities after US President Doland Trump fresh tariff uncertainty after Donald Trump raised US import duties temorarily to 15% from 10%, in a reaction post the tariffs strikedown by the US Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific markets rose on Monday even as tariff uncertainty persisted after US President Donald Trump said he would raise global tariffs to 15% from 10% over the weekend. South Korea's Kospi rose for a third straight session to a record high; the Kosdaq added 0.74%, while SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics rose over 3% and 2%, respectively.