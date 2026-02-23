Greenland Says 'No, Thank You' After Trump Offers A 'Great Hospital Boat'

Greenland's Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen has rejected an offer from US President Donald Trump to send an American hospital ship to the Arctic territory, saying Greenland's public healthcare system is adequate and free for its citizens.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, Nielsen acknowledged Trump's proposal but made clear that external medical assistance was not required. “We have a public healthcare system where treatment is free for citizens. It is a deliberate choice,” he wrote, underscoring the territory's commitment to its existing model.

Trump's Proposal Announced on Social Media

The response followed Trump's statement a day earlier that the United States would dispatch what he described as a “great hospital boat” to Greenland. In a social media post, Trump said he was coordinating with Jeff Landry, whom he referred to as a special envoy to Greenland, to organise the deployment.

Trump suggested the vessel would assist residents who were “sick and not being taken care of,” adding that the ship was already on its way. The announcement came without prior public consultation with Greenland's government.

Call for Dialogue Amid Broader Tensions

While declining the offer, Nielsen stressed that Greenland remains open to cooperation with the United States and other partners. He urged direct communication rather than unilateral public announcements.

The exchange unfolds against a backdrop of renewed US interest in Greenland, a self-governing territory within the Kingdom of Denmark. Trump has repeatedly highlighted Greenland's strategic location in the Arctic and its natural resources as reasons for closer US engagement.

In recent weeks, Frederik X visited Greenland for the second time in a year, a move widely interpreted as a gesture of solidarity amid diplomatic strain. Greenland, Denmark and the United States also held talks aimed at easing tensions within NATO over Arctic security and sovereignty concerns.

