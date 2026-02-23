RBI Office Attendant Admit Card 2026 Released — Direct Link, Exam Dates And Steps To Download

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has declared the RBI Office Attendant Admit Card 2026 today, Feb. 23, 2026. Individuals who have finalised their application process can now retrieve their call letters from the official RBI website, www.rbi.org.in, within the Opportunities section.

This admit card has been released for the upcoming online examination aimed at filling 572 office attendant positions across various RBI offices. RBI has made it clear that no admit cards will be dispatched through postal service or email, and candidates are required to download the document online.

Follow these steps to download the admit card

Step 1: Navigate to the official RBI portal www.rbi.org.in

Step 2: Scroll down and click on “Recruitment-related announcements."

Step 3: Click on "Admit Card, Other Guidelines and Information Handout for Online Examination for Direct Recruitment for the Positions of Office Attendant in RBI”

Step 4: Select “Admit Card for Online Examination for the Position of Office Attendant”

Step 5: Input your Registration Number/Roll Number

Step 6: Provide your Password/Date of Birth

Step 7: Complete the captcha and click Enter

Step 8: Download and print the admit card

Exam details and instructions

The online assessment for the Office Attendant positions will take place in a computer-based format on Feb. 28 and March 1, 2026. Aspirants are recommended to arrive at the examination venue well in advance of the specified reporting time indicated on the admit card.

Entry will be prohibited without a printed admit card and a legitimate photo ID such as Aadhaar, PAN, Voter ID, or Passport. Candidates are prohibited from bringing mobile phones, electronic gadgets, or any unauthorized items into the examination hall.

Details on the admit cards

The admit card contains crucial information that every candidate must review thoroughly:

- Candidate's name and roll number

- Date and time of the exam

- Address of the exam center and reporting time

- Photograph and signature of the candidate

- Essential instructions for the exam Candidates should confirm all details right after they download the admit card. If any mistakes are found, they must reach out to authorities without delay.

