IIT Guwahati Releases GATE 2026 Answer Key, Response Sheets — Check Steps To Raise Objections

The Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IITG) has published the answer keys and response sheets for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026. Individuals who attempted the exam can retrieve the answer key on the official site, gate2026.iitg.ac.in, by signing in with their application number, registered email address, and password.

Although the official website needs login information for entry, candidates can directly access the GOAPS login page by following the instructions below. The direct link for obtaining the answer key and response sheet is provided on the homepage of the official site.

Objection window and fee for challenging question

Following the release of the answer key, the organising body has simultaneously opened the online objection portal. Candidates who notice any inconsistencies in the provisional answer key have the opportunity to submit objections by processing a small fee for each question.

Follow these steps to challenge a question

Step 1: Access the GOAPS portal by entering your credentials.

Step 2: Click on the 'Submit Objection' or 'Answer Key Challenge' link.

Step 3: Choose the question ID you wish to dispute.

Step 4: Pay the necessary objection fee. As per official announcements, the fee is ₹500 for each question contested.

Step 5: Attach relevant documents to support your dispute. The final answer key will be devised following a thorough expert evaluation of valid disputes.

To download the answer key and your specific response sheet, follow these steps

Step 1. Visit the official GATE 2026 website at gate2026.iitg.ac.in.

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the link labelled "GOAPS Login" or "Candidate Login".

Step 3. You will be directed to a login page. Input your registered enrolment ID/email address and password.

Step 4. Once you are logged in, look for the link named "Answer Key" or "View Response."

Step 5. Click on the appropriate link. You will have access to your response sheet, the master question paper, and the provisional answer key. Download the PDFs and preserve them for future reference.

