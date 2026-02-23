Malayalam, Tamil And Telugu OTT Releases This Week: From Thadayam To Secret Stories: Roslin — Movies To Watch

As the last week of February unfolds, OTT platforms are bringing a strong line-up of Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu releases between February 23 and March 1, 2026. From crime investigations to psychological thrillers and horror dramas, here are the key regional titles premiering this week.

Secret Stories: Roslin

Platform: JioHotstar

Language: Malayalam (also available in Tamil and Telugu)

Release Date: February 27, 2026

Director: Sumesh Nandakumar

Producer: Jeethu Joseph

This Malayalam psychological thriller revolves around Roslin, a 17-year-old girl troubled by recurring nightmares about a green-eyed man. Things take a disturbing turn when a charming guest with the same eyes enters her home. As her parents dismiss her fears, Roslin is left to figure out whether the danger is real or a product of her imagination. Backed by Jeethu Joseph, the series blends suspense with emotional tension inside a seemingly normal household.

Thadayam

Platform: ZEE5

Language: Tamil

Release Date: February 27, 2026

Director: Navinkumar Palanivel

Inspired by true incidents from 1999, Thadayam is a Tamil crime thriller set along the Tamil Nadu–Andhra Pradesh border. The story follows Sub-Inspector Adhiyaman, played by Samuthirakani, as he investigates a string of brutal murders in rural villages. The killer leaves behind almost no clues except for one chilling pattern — the removal of sacred marital symbols from the victims. The series combines realistic police work with the fear and superstition that grip small communities.

Daughter Of Prasad Rao Kanapadatam Ledhu

Platform: ZEE5

Language: Telugu

Release Date: February 27, 2026

Director: Poluri Krishna

This Telugu thriller focuses on a father searching desperately for his missing daughter. As he digs deeper, long-buried secrets begin to surface, revealing that the truth may be closer to home than expected. The film mixes emotional drama with suspense, keeping the mystery at the centre of the story.

Honey

Platform: SunNXT

Language: Telugu (also available in Tamil)

Release Date: February 27, 2026

Director: Karuna Kumar

Honey is a psychological horror drama that explores how financial stress can push a person toward extreme decisions. The story follows Anand, who turns to occult rituals and dark practices in hopes of solving his money problems. As his obsession grows, his family's life slowly falls apart, leading to terrifying consequences.

With multiple regional premieres dropping on February 27, this week offers South Indian viewers a strong mix of crime, suspense and horror across major streaming platforms.

