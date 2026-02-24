Israel Opposition Threatens Boycott Of Modi's Knesset Address As Netanyahu Faces Protocol Row

The opposition in Israel has pleaded with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to resolve the "ongoing political crisis" to ensure their participation in Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the country's parliament, Knesset. The opposition in Israel is demanding that the President of the Supreme Court of Israel, Yitzhak Amit, be invited to Modi's address to the parliament, as the protocol demands.

Modi is set to undertake a two-day visit to Israel, starting Wednesday, to strengthen bilateral ties, including defence and trade cooperation. Modi's visit includes his address to the Knesset, wide-ranging talks with his counterpart Netanyahu, and a meeting with Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

The opposition is threatening to boycott Modi's address to the Knesset if the President of the Supreme Court is not invited. Amit has not yet been invited to the address, as per the speaker of the Knesset, Amir Ohana.

"There are 24 hours left until Indian Prime Minister Modi visits the Knesset, and the Prime Minister is yet to do anything to resolve the crisis created by the Speaker, Amir Ohana's decision to boycott the Supreme Court and the opposition," Leader of the opposition, Yair Lapid, posted on his X handle.

Also Read: Modi's Israel Visit: What Is Netanyahu's 'Hexagon of Alliances' — And Why It Matters for India?

He addressed Netanyahu in his post and wrote, "Yesterday you said that this is an important moment for the country and that this is not the time for politics, but standing together in the face of challenges."

Lapid asked Netanyahu in his post to call Ohana and tell him to invite the Supreme Court President Yitzhak Amit. "Allow us to come to the event," he wrote.

He further asserted that Netanyahu should allow the opposition to come to the event that they need to be at and want to be at, and not lend his hand to harming one of the most important alliances of the State of Israel.

"It is fitting that the world sees us all united during the visit to Israel of a great friend and ally," Lapid wrote. This was not the first time Lapid has made such remarks. He has made similar appeals for the past two days, amid a standoff between the opposition and the government.

On Monday, Ohana said that he would fill the vacant seats in the Knesset with former lawmakers.

Also Read: India, Israel Begin First Round Of FTA Talks In New Delhi To Boost Trade, Investment

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.