Modi's Israel Visit: What Is Netanyahu's 'Hexagon of Alliances' — And Why It Matters for India?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Israel on Wednesday for a two-day official trip that is expected to sharpen defence, technology and strategic ties between the two countries. Experts call it a pivotal diplomatic week for India.

Ahead of the visit, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described Modi as a “dear friend” and underlined what he called a growing strategic alignment between the two nations.

“This morning, at the opening of our Cabinet meeting, I spoke about the historic visit of my dear friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to Israel this coming Wednesday,” Netanyahu wrote on X.

Calling the relationship a “powerful alliance between two global leaders,” he said India and Israel are partners in innovation, security and a shared strategic vision.

But the headline proposal from Netanyahu ahead of the visit is something larger: a proposed regional network dubbed the “Hexagon of Alliances.”

What Is the ‘Hexagon of Alliances'?

According to Netanyahu, the Hexagon of Alliances would be a six-nation framework involving countries “in or around West Asia.”

Countries he explicitly mentioned include India, Greece, Cyprus along with unnamed Arab, African and Asian countries.

As quoted by The Times of Israel, Netanyahu said: “In the vision I see before me, we will create an entire system, essentially a ‘hexagon' of alliances around or within West Asia. The intention here is to create an axis of nations that see eye to eye on the reality, challenges, and goals against the radical axes, both the radical Shia axis, which we have struck very hard, and the emerging radical Sunni axis.”

Notably, Netanyahu did not clarify what he meant by the “emerging radical Sunni axis.”

A Counterweight to Iran's ‘Axis of Resistance'

The proposed bloc appears designed as a strategic counterweight to Iran and its network of allied groups across the region, often referred to as the “Axis of Resistance.”

Netanyahu framed the alliance as one built around shared perception of threats and coordinated action across economic cooperation, diplomatic alignment and security collaboration.

“All of these nations share a different perception, and our cooperation can yield great results and, of course, ensure our resilience and our future,” he asserted. The proposal, according to a PTI report, bears similarities to the vision behind the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) a connectivity initiative aimed at boosting trade and economic integration between India, the Gulf and Europe.

Pushback From Hamas

The proposal has already drawn sharp criticism from Hamas. Hazem Qassem, the spokesperson of Palestinian militant group, called the plan “a direct threat to their strategic interests.”

“What is happening is an attempt to reshape the region in a way that serves only the interests of the occupation. These moves are based on the weakness that afflicted Arab nations during the war in Gaza. We call on Arab states to recognise the danger of these schemes and their repercussions on the region's security and stability,” Qassem was quoted as saying by i24News.

What To Expect From Modi's Visit

This will be Modi's second visit to Israel since 2017 and comes months after a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas following two years of war in Gaza.

Special focus is expected on the personal rapport between the two leaders. Netanyahu has referred to Modi as his “personal friend,” noting frequent phone conversations and reciprocal visits.

During The Visit:

Modi is expected to address the Knesset, a rare diplomatic honour. Agreements are likely in technology cooperation, artificial intelligence, agriculture, water management and trade. Defence cooperation is expected to dominate discussions.

India is reportedly exploring joint development of anti-ballistic missile shields, laser weapons, drones and long-range stand-off missiles. This could expand collaboration on advanced Israeli systems such as Iron Dome, David's Sling and Arrow

On Sunday, Modi responded to Netanyahu's remarks on X: “Thank you, my friend, Prime Minister Netanyahu. I fully agree with you on the bond between India and Israel as well as the diverse nature of our bilateral relations. India deeply values the enduring friendship with Israel, built on trust, innovation and a shared commitment to peace and progress. Looking forward to our discussions during my upcoming Israel visit.”

Why It Matters for India

For New Delhi, the Hexagon of Alliances presents both opportunity and complexity.

Strategically, it could strengthen India's footprint in West Asia, expand defence-technology access and align with connectivity projects like IMEC.

Diplomatically, however, India will need to balance its longstanding ties with Arab nations, strategic interests in Iran and its domestic political sensitivities

As Modi lands in Israel, the visit may well signal whether India is prepared to move from a bilateral partnership to being part of a wider geopolitical architecture reshaping West Asia.

