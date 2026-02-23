Get App
Ramadan 2026: Check February 24 Sehri, Iftar Timings In Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Other Cities

During the holy month of Ramadan, millions of Muslims worldwide observe fast and engage in charitable acts.

Prayagraj: People eat food to break their fast during 'Iftar' on the first day of the holy month of 'Ramzan' at a mosque, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026.
PTI Photo

Ramadan, also known as Ramzan, began in India on February 19 after the sighting of the crescent moon. This is the ninth month in the Islamic calendar and is considered a sacred period of fasting, prayer and reflection for Muslims. In a few countries, including Saudi Arabia, it started a day earlier. 

Millions of Muslims in India and around the world observe fast. This spiritual journey gives them an opportunity to deepen their connection with God and foster unity. They also engage in charitable acts.

Muslims start their day during Ramadan with Sehri, the pre-dawn meal, and conclude it with Iftar, the evening meal, at sunset. These symbolise both discipline and gratitude.

While Sehri offers them nourishment and strength for the day ahead, Iftar is the time for joy. It usually starts with having dates and water.

It is best advised to have a balanced meal so that you have enough energy throughout the day. While observing fast, Muslims refrain from eating and drinking anything, including water.

It's also the time to get together with their family and friends. Precise timings are followed for fasting, and it varies slightly depending on locations.

Ramadan 2026: Sehri, Iftar Timings For Feb. 24

Timings for Iftar and Sehri are based on the sighting of the moon and the sunrise. Here is a look at the timings for different cities in India:

  • New Delhi: Sehri - 5:32 a.m. I Iftar- 6:19 p.m.
  • Hyderabad: Sehri - 5:24 a.m. I Iftar- 6:22 p.m.
  • Mumbai Sehri - 5:42 a.m. I Iftar- 6:42 p.m.
  • Bengaluru Sehri - 5:26 a.m. I Iftar- 6:29 p.m.
  • Srinagar Sehri - 5:42 a.m. I Iftar- 6:24 p.m.
  • Lucknow Sehri - 5:17 a.m. I Iftar - 6:05 p.m.
  • Chennai Sehri - 05:15 a.m. I Iftar - 6:18 p.m.
  • Kolkata Sehri - 04:46 a.m. I Iftar - 5:39 p.m.

Ramadan 2026: Significance

The month of Ramadan usually lasts 29 to 30 days and ends with the grand celebration of Eid al-Fitr, one of the major festivals in the Islamic calendar.

Fasting is one of the five pillars of Islam. It was during this month that the holy Qur'an was first revealed to the Prophet Mohammad.

Also Read: Israel Blocks Entry Of Palestinians Into Al-Aqsa Compound On First Friday of Ramadan

