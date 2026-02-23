ICC T20 World Cup 2026, Top Performers On Day 17: Hetmyer, Powell And Motie Shine As West Indies Dismantle Zimbabwe

West Indies got their ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 campaign off to a rollicking start as they stamped their authority right from the outset against Zimbabwe at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on Feb. 23. The batters helped pile up a mammoth 254/6 - the highest total of this edition and the second-highest in men's T20 World Cup history.

The Men in Maroon cleared the ropes 19 times during that power-packed innings, equalling the record for the most sixes in a men's T20 World Cup innings.

They then bowled Zimbabwe out for 147, sealing a massive 107-run victory to take maximum points in emphatic fashion.

Here are the standout performers from the contest:

1) Shimron Hetmyer 85 (34): Shimron Hetmyer made Zimbabwe pay for two costly reprieves, both offered by Tashinga Musekiwa. The left-hander produced one of the most destructive innings of the tournament, hammering 85 off just 34 balls at a strike rate of 250.

Hetmyer brought up the fastest half-century for West Indies in men's T20 World Cup history, reaching the landmark in just 19 deliveries and breaking his own previous record. He struck a symmetrical 7 fours and 7 sixes, repeatedly targeting the shorter square boundaries and dismantling Zimbabwe's pace options in the middle overs.

2) Rovman Powell 59 (35): After modest returns earlier in the tournament (24, 14 and 9), Rovman Powell delivered when the stage demanded. His 29-ball half-century provided stability around Hetmyer's assault and prevented Zimbabwe from finding a route back into the game.

Powell finished with 59 off 35 balls, striking 4 fours and 4 sixes. Together, he and Hetmyer stitched a decisive 122-run partnership for the third wicket off just 55 balls, a stand that effectively broke Zimbabwe's resistance.

3) Sherfane Rutherford 31* (13): Sherfane Rutherford applied the finishing touches with a late surge that pushed West Indies beyond 250. His unbeaten 31 came off just 13 balls at a strike rate of 238.46.

Rutherford struck 3 fours and 2 sixes, targeting the straight boundary and capitalising on Zimbabwe's death-overs execution. His acceleration in the final overs ensured West Indies extracted maximum value from the closing phase.

4) Gudakesh Motie 4/28: If the batters set the tone, Gudakesh Motie sealed the result. The left-arm spinner dismantled Zimbabwe through the middle overs, finishing with 4/28.

Motie struck immediately after the powerplay, bowling Dion Myers in the seventh over. He later removed captain Sikandar Raza in the 11th, knocking back the middle stump with a ripper that turned sharply. Off the very next ball, he castled Tashinga Musekiwa to claim two in two.

His fourth wicket came in the 13th over when Tony Munyonga was caught, capping off an impressive spell with three of his four scalps coming by hitting the wickets.

5) Akeal Hosein 3/28: Akeal Hosein complemented Motie with a disciplined spell of 3/28. The left-arm spinner struck twice in the third over, bowling Brian Bennett before inducing Ryan Burl to hole out to deep midwicket.

He returned in the 15th over to dismiss Blessing Muzarabani. Hosein's control in the powerplay provided early momentum, allowing West Indies to dictate terms throughout the chase.

