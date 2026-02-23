Get App
Delhi-Bound Air Ambulance With Seven Onboard Crashes Near Jharkhand

The ambulance had 7 people on-board, including medical practitioners and patients.

Read Time: 2 mins
(Photo: PTI)

A Delhi-bound air ambulance which took flight from Ranchi crashed in Jharkand's Chatra district, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said on Monday. The ambulance had seven people on-board, including pilots, medical practitioners and patients. 

According to DGCA's statement, the charter aircraft operated by Redbird Airways Pvt. Ltd., took flight from Ranchi around 7:11 p.m. IST.

"On 23.02.2026 Redbird Airways Pvt Ltd Beechcraft C90 aircraft VT-AJV operating medical evacuation (Air Ambulance) flight on sector “Ranchi-Delhi” crashed in Kasaria Panchayat of Chatra district, in Jharkhand. There were seven persons on board including two crew members," the civil aviation watchdog stated.

It established contact with Kolkata at around 7:34 p.m., post which it lost communication and went off the radar. The contact with Kolkata was broken approximately 100 nautical mile South-East of Varanasi. 

"District Administration search and rescue team is at the location and AAIB team is being dispatched for investigation. Further information will be shared," the statement added.

Captain Vivek Vikas Bhagat, and Captain Savrajdeep Singh were the pilots of the aircraft which was carrying one patient, one doctor, one paramedic, and two attendants in total. 

Vikash Kumar Gupta was the doctor, Sanjay Kumar was the patient, Sachin Kumar Mishra was the paramedic, and Archana Devi and Dhuru Kimar were the attendants.

Chatra Deputy Commissioner Keerthishree G told PTI, "The aircraft went missing around 7.30 pm. It crashed at Bariatu Panchayat in Simaria." The DC said she cannot confirm the casualties right now, as the place of occurrence is deep in the forest. "A team has been sent. We can confirm when the team reaches there," she added.

With PTI inputs

