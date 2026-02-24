Middle East On The Boil: Lebanon Army Ordered To 'Return Fire' At Israel Amid US-Iran Tensions

Lebanon's Army on Tuesday accused Israel of carrying out an attack near an observation post being set up in the southern border town of Marjayoun. The army said a low-flying Israeli drone hovered over the area and issued warnings, demanding Lebanese soldiers leave the site.

“The army command issued orders to reinforce the post, remain there, and return fire,” the Lebanese military said in a post on X. It did not specify how the attack was conducted.

Ceasefire Under Strain

Despite a November 2024 ceasefire aimed at ending fighting between Israel and Hezbollah, Israeli forces continue to carry out strikes in southern Lebanon and maintain positions at five locations along the border.

The United Nations said in November that at least 127 civilians have been killed in Israeli attacks since the ceasefire began. The Lebanese government has recorded more than 2,000 Israeli violations in the last three months of 2025 alone.

On Friday, Israel said it struck a Hezbollah target in eastern Lebanon and Hamas-linked sites in the south. Lebanese authorities reported at least 12 people were killed, including civilians. Hezbollah later said eight of its fighters had died and pledged renewed “resistance.”

Israel Warns Lebanon

Amid rising tensions between the United States and Iran, Israel has warned Lebanon it would respond forcefully if Hezbollah intervenes in any potential US-Iran conflict.

According to two senior Lebanese officials quoted by Reuters, Israel conveyed an indirect message warning it would target civilian infrastructure — including Beirut's airport — if Hezbollah joins a war.

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Lebanon's presidency did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Lebanon's Foreign Minister Youssef Raggi, speaking in Geneva, said “there are signs” Israel could launch intense strikes on Lebanon “in the event of an escalation.” He added that diplomatic efforts are ongoing to shield civilian infrastructure and stressed: “This war does not concern us.”

Lebanese PM Urges Restraint

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam urged Hezbollah not to drag the country into another conflict.

“The Gaza adventure imposed a big cost on Lebanon. We hope that we will not be dragged into another adventure,” Salam told Nida al-Watan newspaper.

Hezbollah, founded in 1982 by Iran's Revolutionary Guards, was significantly weakened during the 2024 war with Israel. Its longtime leader Hassan Nasrallah was killed, along with thousands of fighters, and much of its arsenal was destroyed.

However, Hezbollah's new leader Naim Qassem said last month the group was “not neutral” in the standoff between Washington and Tehran.

“We are determined to defend ourselves. We will choose in due course how to act, whether to intervene or not,” Qassem said in a televised address.

US-Iran Talks Continue

The United States and Iran are scheduled to hold a third round of nuclear talks in Geneva on Thursday, according to Oman's Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi. Meanwhile, the US State Department has ordered the departure of non-essential personnel and family members from the US embassy in Beirut. The White House said President Donald Trump prefers diplomacy but would use force if necessary.

With tensions rising across the region, Lebanon's government has reiterated that it does not want to be drawn into a broader conflict.

