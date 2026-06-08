'You Are Either Crooked Or Stupid': Trump Explodes At Journalist, Abruptly Ends NBC Interview | Watch

US President Donald Trump abruptly ended a tense NBC Meet the Press interview after a heated clash with journalist Kristen Welker, accusing media organisations of being “crooked” over questions around his claims that the 2020 US presidential election and California's gubernatorial race were “rigged”.

During the interview, Welker repeatedly pressed Trump for evidence to support his allegations of widespread election fraud. Trump refused to provide proof and instead reiterated his claims. The exchange escalated when he said, “You're either crooked or you're stupid,” while defending his assertions about election manipulation.

Trump eventually ended the interview, stating he had “had enough”, removing his microphone and walking off the set. He accused the press of being bias and criticised multiple major US media outlets.

Trump also extended his criticism to the California vote-counting process, suggesting that delays in reporting results indicated wrongdoing. Welker countered that election officials and courts had not substantiated such claims. On the evidence demanded by journalist Welker, Trump replied, “All I have to do is look,” while adding, “Do you think it's appropriate that they have an election and five days later, they're nowhere close to picking a winner?”

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The discussion also took an intense turn over a proposed “anti-weaponisation” fund by Trump, intended to compensate individuals who claim unfair treatment by federal agencies. Welker questioned Trump on whether such individuals would be eligible for funding.

Even as Welker attempted to keep the interview on track, pointing out that she had travelled to Wisconsin specifically for their conversation, Trump cut the meeting short. Noting that they had been sitting in the rain for an hour, he told her she had been given enough time, adding, “You ought to straighten out your press.”

Trump levelled a final criticism at the media, declaring that “a country can never be great with a dishonest press.”

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