Pakistan Reacts To CJP's Protest: 'This Essentially Is...'

Pakistan on Thursday declined to comment on the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protests in India, saying the issue is an internal matter of the country.

Responding to a question on whether the Indian administration's handling of the protests amounted to a human rights violation, Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi said Islamabad would not comment on India's internal affairs

“This is an internal matter of India. We do not offer comments on such matters,” Andrabi said.

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The CJP protests have now continued for more than 30 days, with protestors demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak.

Every day, thousands of protesters, which include students, parents and several public figures, gather at Delhi's Jantar Mantar to press for their demands and continue the agitation.

The turnout has increased significantly since the party's 'Sansad Chalo' march on July 20. Since then, several political leaders and other public figures have extended their support to the protesting students.

On July 20, clashes broke out between protesters and the police during the march. According to reports, security personnel used lathi charges and tear gas to disperse the crowd.

Amid the ongoing protests, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday announced that the government will set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leak cases.

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"Nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth! We have decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks."

"Have directed the concerned authorities and officials to take all necessary steps in this regard. This continues our series of steps for safeguarding the interests of students," Modi said in a post on X.

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