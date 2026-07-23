Trisha Krishnan's Happy Post After Vijay's Jana Nayagan Wins Hearts

Actor Trisha Krishnan was among the many fans who watched Vijay's much-awaited film Jana Nayagan on its opening day. The actor attended the first-day first show at Chennai's Rohini Theatre, where videos of her arrival and exit from the venue quickly gained attention on social media.

After watching the film, Trisha shared a picture on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse of her reaction. The post featured the actor smiling brightly after the screening, reflecting her excitement for Vijay's final film before his political journey.

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Trisha's Viral Picture After Jana Nayagan Screening

Trisha re-shared a post originally shared by Priya Shyam, who captured the moment with the caption, “One last time, one last dance. The madness that was Jana Nayagan.”

The post also highlighted the overwhelming crowd response outside the theatre, with Priya mentioning, “Made it out alive with Trisha Krishnan, Nirupama N.” The image of Trisha's cheerful expression soon became a talking point among fans celebrating the film's release.

Photo Credit: Instagram/@trishakrishnan

Trisha's Stylish Theatre Appearance

For her theatre outing, Trisha opted for a simple yet elegant look. The Leo actor wore a classic white T-shirt paired with straight-fit blue denim jeans, creating a comfortable and stylish appearance.

She kept her styling minimal with open hair and a centre parting. Trisha completed her look with subtle accessories, including small stud earrings and a blue pendant necklace. Her round black sunglasses added a fashionable touch to her casual outfit.

While leaving the theatre, Trisha was surrounded by fans and spectators who gathered to catch a glimpse of the actor. She was later seen making her way towards a waiting car amid the crowd.

About Vijay's Jana Nayagan

Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan features Vijay in the lead role and marks his final theatrical release before stepping into politics. The film also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Priyamani and Prakash Raj in important roles.

Following its release on July 23, audience reactions for the film have started pouring in. The upcoming days will determine how Jana Nayagan performs at the box office and whether it becomes a memorable farewell project for Vijay's film career.

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