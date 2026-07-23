Buy, Sell Or Hold: SRF, BHEL, MOIL, Bajaj Housing And UltraTech Cement — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of SRF Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy MOIL Ltd.'s stock at an attractive price? Should you sell shares of Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd.?

Jatin Gedia, vice president - technical research at Teji Mandi Investment Technologies and G Chokkalingam, founder of Equinomics Research provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

SRF (CMP: Rs 2,622.70)

Chokkalingam: Buy

Can consider for long term.

One of the leaders, and most efficient chemical producers.

Steep fall is a good opportunity to buy.

Possible to make meaningful returns but not in short term.

Bharat Heavy Electricals (CMP: Rs 409.60)

Gedia: Hold

Outlook is positive. Overall trend is positive.

Expecting Rs 460- Rs 478 on the upside.

Hold the stock.

MOIL (CMP: Rs 265.50)

Chokkalingam: Buy

One can buy for short to medium term.

Has been beaten down.

Potential for 15-20% gain for short to medium term.

Rupee depreciation will improve the realisation.

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Bajaj Housing Finance (CMP: Rs 84.81)

Chokkalingam: Hold

Decent price to hold.

In case it corrects 5-10% one can consider buying.

Hold for medium to long term.

UltraTech Cement (CMP: Rs 11,908)

Gedia: Buy On Dips

Buy at Rs 11,400 levels.

Area is Rs 13,000-Rs 13,200 for entering stock in next six months.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals (CMP: Rs 2,205.10)

Chokkalingam: Hold

Decent valuation to hold for medium to long term.

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Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

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