Poojaa Precision Engg IPO: Subscription Window Opens On July 28; Check Price Band, Issue Size

Poojaa Precision Engg will open its initial public offering (IPO) for public subscription on July 28, aiming to raise nearly Rs 160 crore through a fresh issue of shares. The company is a Pune-based auto components manufacturer.

The company has fixed the price band at Rs 285 to Rs 301 per equity share, valuing the company at close to Rs 600 crore.

The IPO will remain open for bidding until July 30, while the anchor investor portion will open on July 27. The company is expected to finalise the share allotment on July 31, with the stock scheduled to list on the BSE SME platform on August 4.

IPO Structure And Issue Size

Poojaa Precision Engg's public issue comprises a fresh issue of 53.1 lakh equity shares. At the upper end of the price band, the company aims to raise Rs 159.83 crore.

Since the issue consists entirely of fresh shares, the entire proceeds will flow to the company to support its expansion plans rather than providing an exit to existing shareholders.

How The Company Plans To Use IPO Proceeds?

A major portion of the funds, around Rs 106.3 crore, will be used to establish its third manufacturing facility (Unit III) in Pune.

The company has also earmarked Rs 30 crore for working capital requirements, while the remaining proceeds will be utilised for general corporate purposes.

In addition to expanding its aluminium die-casting business, Poojaa Precision Engg is entering the precision magnesium components segment. It plans to establish Unit IV to develop samples and secure approvals from customers and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) before commencing commercial production.

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Business And Manufacturing Operations

Poojaa Precision Engg manufactures aluminium die-casting and precision-machined components for the automotive sector as well as industries such as agriculture, defence, energy, healthcare and engineering.

The company supplied components to 58 domestic and international customers during FY26.

It currently operates two manufacturing facilities with an annual melting capacity of 13,800 metric tonnes and casting and finishing capacity of 6,000 metric tonnes. The facilities undertake end-to-end operations, including melting, casting, machining and finishing.

Poojaa Precision Engg​ Financial Performance

The company reported healthy growth in FY26.

Net profit increased 29.1% year-on-year to Rs 30.9 crore from Rs 23.9 crore in the previous financial year.

Revenue rose 32.4% to Rs 293.9 crore in FY26 from Rs 222 crore a year earlier, reflecting higher demand across its automotive and industrial businesses.

Poojaa Precision Engg competes with listed players including Alicon Castalloy, RICO Auto Industries and Endurance Technologies in the precision components and die-casting space.

Hem Securities is the book-running lead manager for the issue.

With fresh capacity expansion, entry into magnesium component manufacturing and strong revenue growth, the company will look to strengthen its position in India's growing automotive and engineering manufacturing ecosystem after its proposed SME listing.

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