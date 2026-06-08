Iran Deal Soon? Trump Says Very Close To Final Pact, Tells Israel's Netanyahu Not To Strike Back At Tehran

US President Donald Trump made a direct diplomatic push to prevent a new escalation between Israel and Iran, urging Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not to retaliate following Iran's missile attack on Israel, reported Axios, citing a senior US official and an Israeli source.

"Each of them had their fun. Israel had its strike, and Iran had its strike. We don't need another one," Trump earlier told Axios as he said he planned to call Netanyahu to urge him not to retaliate.

The intervention comes as a fragile ceasefire in the Middle East faces renewed pressure. Iran launched multiple missiles towards Israel on Sunday in response to Israeli airstrikes on Beirut's southern suburbs. Israeli officials said the missiles were intercepted and caused no significant damage.

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Trump sought to downplay the Iranian attack, arguing that further military action would only deepen a conflict that has persisted for decades. "The Iranian strikes didn't hurt anybody," he said. "Hopefully Israel is not going to retaliate. If Bibi strikes them back, it's just gonna keep going like the last 47 years- or the last 3,000 years."

The president's appeal reflects growing concern within the White House that renewed fighting could derail ongoing negotiations with Tehran. Trump said the United States is close to reaching a breakthrough agreement with Iran and warned that another round of strikes could jeopardise those efforts.

"We are very close to a final deal with Iran. It is going to be a good deal. I don't want it to blow up because of what is happening now," Trump said, Axios reported.

The administration has also signalled that it does not support further escalation. A US official told Axios, "We are not part of this," highlighting Washington's reluctance to become involved in any Israeli retaliation.

Israel, however, has indicated it is weighing its options. IDF spokesman Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin said military leaders were reviewing response plans, adding that Iran had made "a grave mistake" and warning that Israel would continue operations against Hezbollah targets in Beirut.

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