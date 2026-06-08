Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On June 8

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India Market Recap

Indian equity benchmarks extended declines for the second consecutive week. The benchmark indices erased weekly gains this morning after the Reserve Bank of India raised its inflation forecast and lower its GDP projections for the ongoing fiscal. Both the NSE Nifty 50 and the BSE Sensex fell 0.7% each this week.

Stocks In News

TVS Motor: The company's HLX motorcycle series has crossed the 5 million global sales milestone.

The company's HLX motorcycle series has crossed the 5 million global sales milestone. SIS: Acquired a 4.2% stake in Updater Services for Rs 51 crore.

Acquired a 4.2% stake in Updater Services for Rs 51 crore. Clean Max Enviro: Received a Rs 65 crore corporate guarantee issued to its arm.

Received a Rs 65 crore corporate guarantee issued to its arm. Jindal Poly Films: Appeal before the Supreme Court against the NCLAT order has been verified.

Appeal before the Supreme Court against the NCLAT order has been verified. TVS Motor: Launched premium retail channel ‘TVS Paddock'; rollout planned in Q2 FY27.

Launched premium retail channel ‘TVS Paddock'; rollout planned in Q2 FY27. NIIT Learning: Ireland arm to restructure its Canada subsidiary. NIIT Canada will reduce its share capital to CAD 4.1 million, with capital to be returned to NIIT Ireland due to lower operational requirements.

Ireland arm to restructure its Canada subsidiary. NIIT Canada will reduce its share capital to CAD 4.1 million, with capital to be returned to NIIT Ireland due to lower operational requirements. ASM Technologies: Approved fundraising of up to Rs 500 crore through QIP and other modes.

Approved fundraising of up to Rs 500 crore through QIP and other modes. Yes Bank: Received a Rs 63 crore tax demand from a Maharashtra authority.

Received a Rs 63 crore tax demand from a Maharashtra authority. HG Infra: Received completion certificate for a Rs 4,971 crore EPC project in Uttar Pradesh from Adani Road Transport.

Received completion certificate for a Rs 4,971 crore EPC project in Uttar Pradesh from Adani Road Transport. RailTel Corp: Received a Rs 41.3 crore order from the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board for security-related ancillary services.

Received a Rs 41.3 crore order from the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board for security-related ancillary services. Zee Entertainment: Board to consider fundraising through equity and other instruments on June 10.

Board to consider fundraising through equity and other instruments on June 10. Hindustan Zinc: Signed an MoU with TERI for a 250-hectare restoration project in Rajasthan.

Signed an MoU with TERI for a 250-hectare restoration project in Rajasthan. Nibe: DPIIT granted an arms licence to arm Nibe Defence and Aerospace for manufacturing and proof-testing of firearms.

DPIIT granted an arms licence to arm Nibe Defence and Aerospace for manufacturing and proof-testing of firearms. 5paisa Capital: Received a SEBI show-cause notice over investment adviser registration and non-payment of renewal fees.

Received a SEBI show-cause notice over investment adviser registration and non-payment of renewal fees. Alembic Pharmaceuticals: To invest in newly incorporated JV Canadian Corp and hold a 45% stake. The JV will focus on developing and marketing pharmaceutical products in Canada.

To invest in newly incorporated JV Canadian Corp and hold a 45% stake. The JV will focus on developing and marketing pharmaceutical products in Canada. KNR Constructions: JV received a Rs 3,361 crore LoA from South Eastern Coalfields for the Kusmunda coal mining project. KNR holds a 51% stake in the JV.

JV received a Rs 3,361 crore LoA from South Eastern Coalfields for the Kusmunda coal mining project. KNR holds a 51% stake in the JV. Tamilnad Mercantile Bank: Increased MCLR rates by 5 basis points across tenors, effective June 7.

Increased MCLR rates by 5 basis points across tenors, effective June 7. Aether Industries: Received the final insurance claim payout related to the 2023 fire incident.

Received the final insurance claim payout related to the 2023 fire incident. MOIL: Incorporated a JV with MP State Mining Corporation for manganese ore mining. MOIL will hold a 51% stake, while MPSMCL will hold 49%.

Incorporated a JV with MP State Mining Corporation for manganese ore mining. MOIL will hold a 51% stake, while MPSMCL will hold 49%. Creative Newtech: Received a Rs 3,195 crore advance work order from BSNL for the BharatNet network project in Odisha.

Received a Rs 3,195 crore advance work order from BSNL for the BharatNet network project in Odisha. EMS: Received a Rs 103 crore construction order from UP Jal Nigam.

ALSO READ: Dividend Stocks To Watch This Week: Infosys, ACC, Adani Ports, Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Trent In Focus — Check Amount, Payment Date

Gujarat Themis Biosyn: Approved fundraising of up to Rs 1,000 crore through a QIP and preferential issue of equity shares.

Approved fundraising of up to Rs 1,000 crore through a QIP and preferential issue of equity shares. Wakefit Innovations: Expanded into home and office furnishings, appliances, construction materials, chemicals and fertilisers. The company amended its MoA to widen its business scope.

Expanded into home and office furnishings, appliances, construction materials, chemicals and fertilisers. The company amended its MoA to widen its business scope. Pearl Global Industries: Shailesh Kumar resigned as Whole-Time Director.

Shailesh Kumar resigned as Whole-Time Director. Amber Enterprises: Arm formed ILJIN Technologies JV with Singularity. The new entity will focus on defence and aerospace electronics.

Arm formed ILJIN Technologies JV with Singularity. The new entity will focus on defence and aerospace electronics. Reliance Infrastructure: Urged SEBI, NSE and BSE to review IBC-related trading restrictions under ASM. The company said the curbs impact value for over 7 lakh shareholders and flagged the once-a-week trading restriction and ±5% price band. It also reported a Rs 78 crore bank lien linked to alleged FEMA violations.

Urged SEBI, NSE and BSE to review IBC-related trading restrictions under ASM. The company said the curbs impact value for over 7 lakh shareholders and flagged the once-a-week trading restriction and ±5% price band. It also reported a Rs 78 crore bank lien linked to alleged FEMA violations. Allied Blenders: Faced a Rs 25.5 crore arbitration claim linked to a partner exit dispute.

Faced a Rs 25.5 crore arbitration claim linked to a partner exit dispute. Paramount Communications: Shareholders approved the preferential issue of equity shares and unlisted convertible warrants.

TVS Motor: The company's HLX motorcycle series crosses 5 million global sales milestone.

The company's HLX motorcycle series crosses 5 million global sales milestone. Unicommerce eSolutions: Manoj Kumar Kohli resigns as Chairman; Ullas Kamath to be re‑designated as Non‑Executive Chair from July 4.

Manoj Kumar Kohli resigns as Chairman; Ullas Kamath to be re‑designated as Non‑Executive Chair from July 4. Stallion India Fluorochemicals : Neomile Corporate Advisory sells 2.5% stake, reducing its holding to 9.86%.

: Neomile Corporate Advisory sells 2.5% stake, reducing its holding to 9.86%. Heritage Foods : The company launches ‘Heritage Creamy Shakes' in Badam and Mango variants, priced at Rs. 40 for 195 ml.

: The company launches ‘Heritage Creamy Shakes' in Badam and Mango variants, priced at Rs. 40 for 195 ml. Park Medi World: The company's arm plans to divest a 55% stake in Devina Derma.

The company's arm plans to divest a 55% stake in Devina Derma. Nesco: The company plans to surrender all four sites on the Raipur‑Visakhapatnam Expressway due to operational challenges; financial impact not quantified.

The company plans to surrender all four sites on the Raipur‑Visakhapatnam Expressway due to operational challenges; financial impact not quantified. Andhra Cements : The board approves a merger scheme with Sagar Cements.

: The board approves a merger scheme with Sagar Cements. Orchid Pharma : NCLT approves merger of Dhanuka Labs with the company.

: NCLT approves merger of Dhanuka Labs with the company. Hardwyn India: The company approves a bonus issue in 2:5 ratio and sets June 26 as record date.

The company approves a bonus issue in 2:5 ratio and sets June 26 as record date. Hindustan Zinc: The company states it has no information regarding government stake sale and cannot comment on market speculation.

The company states it has no information regarding government stake sale and cannot comment on market speculation. Indraprastha Gas: GAIL appoints Kumar Shanker as MD; Kamal Kishore Chatiwal ceases to be Managing Director.

GAIL appoints Kumar Shanker as MD; Kamal Kishore Chatiwal ceases to be Managing Director. MedPlus Health: The company's arm receives a 15‑day drug licence suspension for an Andhra Pradesh store.

The company's arm receives a 15‑day drug licence suspension for an Andhra Pradesh store. JK Cement: The company executes mining lease for Mahan coal block in Madhya Pradesh spanning 982 hectares.

The company executes mining lease for Mahan coal block in Madhya Pradesh spanning 982 hectares. Indo Thai Securities: The company repays its entire outstanding loan to Yash Technologies.

The company repays its entire outstanding loan to Yash Technologies. HCLTech: The company awards $1 million under its Climate Action Grant to support scalable climate solutions.

The company awards $1 million under its Climate Action Grant to support scalable climate solutions. Trent: The company allots 17.8 crore shares under a 1:2 bonus issue.

The company allots 17.8 crore shares under a 1:2 bonus issue. Hubtown: Shareholders approve merger of Saicharan Consultancy with the company.

Shareholders approve merger of Saicharan Consultancy with the company. Navin Fluorine: The company's arm signs a pact with Pro‑Zeal Green Power for 5 MW hybrid power supply to the Dahej unit for 15 years.

The company's arm signs a pact with Pro‑Zeal Green Power for 5 MW hybrid power supply to the Dahej unit for 15 years. Ixigo: The company will acquire a 54.66% stake in Brevistay Hospitality for Rs. 65.7 crore.

The company will acquire a 54.66% stake in Brevistay Hospitality for Rs. 65.7 crore. Adani Ports: The company's arm incorporates Harbour International Shipping FZCO.

The company's arm incorporates Harbour International Shipping FZCO. Tata Steel: The company clarifies that a fire occurred at its UK arm's Port Talbot plant on June 3, with no injuries reported and impact under assessment.

The company clarifies that a fire occurred at its UK arm's Port Talbot plant on June 3, with no injuries reported and impact under assessment. Adani Enterprises: GQG Partners sells 1.6 crore shares at Rs. 2,913.40 per share, with SBI Mutual Fund buying 1.64 crore shares.

GQG Partners sells 1.6 crore shares at Rs. 2,913.40 per share, with SBI Mutual Fund buying 1.64 crore shares. Adani Energy Solutions: GQG Partners sells 63.7 lakh shares at Rs. 1,504.8 per share, with SBI Mutual Fund buying the same.

GQG Partners sells 63.7 lakh shares at Rs. 1,504.8 per share, with SBI Mutual Fund buying the same. Lenskart Solutions: Viridian Asia buys 18.9 lakh shares at Rs. 508.55 per share from Copthall Mauritius.

Viridian Asia buys 18.9 lakh shares at Rs. 508.55 per share from Copthall Mauritius. Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra): Shareholders approve appointment of Harjit Singh as Managing Director.

Shareholders approve appointment of Harjit Singh as Managing Director. HG Infra Engineering: The company transfers a 49% stake in SPV HG Raipur Visakhapatnam to Neo Infra Income Opportunities Fund for Rs. 377 crore.

The company transfers a 49% stake in SPV HG Raipur Visakhapatnam to Neo Infra Income Opportunities Fund for Rs. 377 crore. IDFC First Bank: The bank receives KPMG forensic report on Chandigarh fraud, reiterates it is a victim, and says impact of Rs. 646 crore is in line with disclosures with no similar incidents elsewhere.

IPO Update

CMR Green Technologies

Non-ferrous metal recycler and secondary aluminium market, specializing in aluminium and zinc die-casting alloys

DAY 3

Overall 127.04x subscription

QIBs at 270.46x

NIIs at 172.35x

Retail at 27.03x.



Hexagon Nutrition

A research-oriented nutrition company offering clinical nutrition solutions products, Micronutrients, premixes and therapeutic products.

Subscribed 1.65 times on Day 1

Retail at 2.73 times

NIIs at 2.03 times.

Bulk & Block Deals

Lenskart Solutions: Viridian Asia Opportunities Master Fund bought 18.96 lk shares, Copthall Mauritius Investment sold 18.96 lk shares at price Rs.508.55 each

Viridian Asia Opportunities Master Fund bought 18.96 lk shares, Copthall Mauritius Investment sold 18.96 lk shares at price Rs.508.55 each Adani Enterprise: SBI Mutual Fund bought 1.64 cr shares, while GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity Fund sold 1.64 cr shares, at price Rs.2913.4

SBI Mutual Fund bought 1.64 cr shares, while GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity Fund sold 1.64 cr shares, at price Rs.2913.4 Adani Energy Solution: SBI Mutual Fund bought 63.6 lk shares, while GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity Fund sold 63.6 lk shares, at price Rs.1504.8

SBI Mutual Fund bought 63.6 lk shares, while GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity Fund sold 63.6 lk shares, at price Rs.1504.8 TruAlt Bioenergy: Dhruv Khush Business Ventures sold 5.85 lk shares at Rs.505.44

Dhruv Khush Business Ventures sold 5.85 lk shares at Rs.505.44 Pine Labs: Invesco Developing Markets Fund sold 78.85 lk shares at Rs.145.97

Invesco Developing Markets Fund sold 78.85 lk shares at Rs.145.97 Aqylon Nexus: Leading Leasing Finance & Investment Company sold 23.13 lk shares at Rs.58.66

Leading Leasing Finance & Investment Company sold 23.13 lk shares at Rs.58.66 Sterlite Technologies: Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund bought 36.48 lk shares at Rs.619.07

ALSO READ: Zepto To File Updated DRHP Next Week, Kickstart Investor Roadshows With July IPO Aim

Shares To Exit Anchor Lock-In

Aegis Vopak Terminals: 1 year lock in, 742mn lock in shares of value USD 1492 mn, 67% of total outstanding shares

1 year lock in, 742mn lock in shares of value USD 1492 mn, 67% of total outstanding shares Sedemac Mechatronics: 3 months lock in, 1.2 mn lock in shares of value USD 25 mn, 3 % of total outstanding shares.

Short Term ASM

List of securities shortlisted in Long - Term ASM Framework Stage : Cemindia Projects, Paramount Communications, Fujiyama Power Systems, Websol Energy System

: Cemindia Projects, Paramount Communications, Fujiyama Power Systems, Websol Energy System List of securities shortlisted in Short - Term ASM Framework Stage: Go Fashion, Kwality Wall's, Panacea Biotec, Savita Oil Technologies

Go Fashion, Kwality Wall's, Panacea Biotec, Savita Oil Technologies List of securities to be excluded from ASM Framework: Cemindia Projects, GOCL Corporation, Paramount Communications, Sportking India, Websol Energy System

F&O Cues

Nifty June ​ futures is down 0.38 % to 23440.00 at a premium of 73.3points.

Nifty Options Maximum Call open interest at 24000 and Maximum Put open interest at 22500

Securities in ban period: Amber, Kaynes

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