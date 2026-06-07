Dividend Stocks To Watch This Week: Infosys, ACC, Adani Ports, Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Trent In Focus — Check Amount, Payment Date

In the present week, 39 companies including Infosys Ltd., ACC Ltd., and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. have upcoming record dates for dividend payments.

To be eligible for dividends, investors should take note of the record date, which determines shareholder eligibility.

Under India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date itself will not qualify for the dividend payment. The ex-dividend date, which falls before the record date, marks when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout.

For instance, if the record date of a dividend stock is June 9, then investors must purchase shares by June 8, 2026, to be eligible. The ex-dividend date, which comes before the record date, reflects when the share price adjusts to account for the upcoming payout.

The most significant interim dividend announced this week comes from Oseaspre Consultants Ltd. and Technojet Consultants, which is offering a substantial payout of Rs 87 per share with an ex-date of June 12.

Following closely is Tata Elxsi Ltd., which is distributing an interim dividend of Rs 75 per share with an ex-date of June 10.

Several other companies are offering notable payouts. Infosys Ltd. is offering Rs 25 per share, while Indian Bank is paying out Rs 18.25 per share. Other significant disbursements include:

Dividend This Week Name Record Date/ Ex-Date Purpose Unified Data Tech Solutions Ltd June 8 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 5.5000 INOX India Ltd June 9 Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.0000 Nelco Ltd June 9 Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000 Indian Bank June 10 Final Dividend - Rs. - 18.2500 Infosys Ltd June 10 Final Dividend - Rs. - 25.0000 Seshasayee Paper and Boards Ltd June 10 Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.0000 Tata Chemicals Ltd June 10 Final Dividend - Rs. - 11.0000 Tata Elxsi Ltd June 10 Final Dividend - Rs. - 75.0000 Tata Investment Corporation Ltd June 10 Final Dividend - Rs. - 3.4000 Sunshield Chemicals Ltd June 11 Final Dividend - Rs. - 3.0000 ACC Ltd June 12 Final Dividend - Rs. - 7.5000 Adani Enterprises Ltd June 12 Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.3000 Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd June 12 Final Dividend - Rs. - 7.5000 Ambuja Cements Ltd June 12 Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.0000 Apcotex Industries Ltd June 12 Final Dividend - Rs. - 5.5000 Adani Total Gas Ltd June 12 Dividend - Rs. - 0.2500 Avantel Ltd June 12 Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.2000 Canara Bank June 12 Final Dividend - Rs. - 4.2000 Cemindia Projects Ltd June 12 Final Dividend - Rs. - 3.0000 Eimco Elecon (India) Ltd June 12 Final Dividend - Rs. - 4.0000 Elecon Engineering Company Ltd June 12 Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.5000 High Energy Batteries India Ltd June 12 Final Dividend - Rs. - 3.0000 ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company Ltd June 12 Final Dividend - Rs. - 12.4000 JM Financial Ltd June 12 Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.7500 Lloyds Metals and Energy Ltd June 12 Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000 MM Forgings Ltd June 12 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 4.0000 Navin Fluorine International Ltd June 12 Final Dividend - Rs. - 8.6000 Orient Cement Ltd June 12 Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.5000 Oseaspre Consultants Ltd June 12 Final Dividend - Rs. - 87.0000 Panchsheel Organics Ltd June 12 Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.8000 Petronet LNG Ltd June 12 Final Dividend - Rs. - 3.0000 Piramal Finance Ltd June 12 Final Dividend - Rs. - 11.0000 Punjab National Bank June 12 Final Dividend - Rs. - 3.0000 Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd June 12 Final Dividend - Rs. - 3.5000 Tata Steel Ltd June 12 Final Dividend - Rs. - 4.0000 Technojet Consultants Ltd June 12 Final Dividend - Rs. - 87.0000 Tata Motors Ltd June 12 Final Dividend - Rs. - 4.0000 Trent Ltd June 12 Final Dividend - Rs. - 6.0000 Voltas Ltd June 12 Final Dividend - Rs. - 4.0000

Dividends are a way for companies to reward shareholders. It is the portion of profits that a company distributes to its shareholders and is essentially a return on the investment shareholders make in the company's equity.

Such payments are made through final, interim, and special dividends. Dividends are taxable in the hands of the shareholders, and companies are no longer required to pay the dividend distribution tax. The TDS on dividend income for resident individuals is 10% if the dividend amount exceeds Rs 5,000 in a financial year.

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