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Dividend Stocks To Watch This Week: Infosys, ACC, Adani Ports, Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Trent In Focus — Check Amount, Payment Date

Infosys is offering Rs 25 per share, while Indian Bank is paying out Rs 18.25 per share.

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Dividend Stocks To Watch This Week: Infosys, ACC, Adani Ports, Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Trent In Focus — Check Amount, Payment Date
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In the present week, 39 companies including Infosys Ltd., ACC Ltd., and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. have upcoming record dates for dividend payments.

To be eligible for dividends, investors should take note of the record date, which determines shareholder eligibility.

Under India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date itself will not qualify for the dividend payment. The ex-dividend date, which falls before the record date, marks when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout.

For instance, if the record date of a dividend stock is June 9, then investors must purchase shares by June 8, 2026, to be eligible. The ex-dividend date, which comes before the record date, reflects when the share price adjusts to account for the upcoming payout.

The most significant interim dividend announced this week comes from Oseaspre Consultants Ltd. and Technojet Consultants, which is offering a substantial payout of Rs 87 per share with an ex-date of June 12. 

Following closely is Tata Elxsi Ltd., which is distributing an interim dividend of Rs 75 per share with an ex-date of June 10.

Several other companies are offering notable payouts. Infosys Ltd. is offering Rs 25 per share, while Indian Bank is paying out Rs 18.25 per share. Other significant disbursements include:

Dividend This Week
NameRecord Date/ Ex-DatePurpose
Unified Data Tech Solutions LtdJune 8Interim Dividend - Rs. - 5.5000
INOX India LtdJune 9Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.0000
Nelco LtdJune 9Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000
Indian BankJune 10Final Dividend - Rs. - 18.2500
Infosys LtdJune 10Final Dividend - Rs. - 25.0000
Seshasayee Paper and Boards LtdJune 10Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.0000
Tata Chemicals LtdJune 10Final Dividend - Rs. - 11.0000
Tata Elxsi LtdJune 10Final Dividend - Rs. - 75.0000
Tata Investment Corporation LtdJune 10Final Dividend - Rs. - 3.4000
Sunshield Chemicals LtdJune 11Final Dividend - Rs. - 3.0000
ACC LtdJune 12Final Dividend - Rs. - 7.5000
Adani Enterprises LtdJune 12Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.3000
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone LtdJune 12Final Dividend - Rs. - 7.5000
Ambuja Cements LtdJune 12Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.0000
Apcotex Industries LtdJune 12Final Dividend - Rs. - 5.5000
Adani Total Gas LtdJune 12Dividend - Rs. - 0.2500
Avantel LtdJune 12Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.2000
Canara BankJune 12Final Dividend - Rs. - 4.2000
Cemindia Projects LtdJune 12Final Dividend - Rs. - 3.0000
Eimco Elecon (India) LtdJune 12Final Dividend - Rs. - 4.0000
Elecon Engineering Company LtdJune 12Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.5000
High Energy Batteries India LtdJune 12Final Dividend - Rs. - 3.0000
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company LtdJune 12Final Dividend - Rs. - 12.4000
JM Financial LtdJune 12Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.7500
Lloyds Metals and Energy LtdJune 12Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000
MM Forgings LtdJune 12Interim Dividend - Rs. - 4.0000
Navin Fluorine International LtdJune 12Final Dividend - Rs. - 8.6000
Orient Cement LtdJune 12Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.5000
Oseaspre Consultants LtdJune 12Final Dividend - Rs. - 87.0000
Panchsheel Organics LtdJune 12Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.8000
Petronet LNG LtdJune 12Final Dividend - Rs. - 3.0000
Piramal Finance LtdJune 12Final Dividend - Rs. - 11.0000
Punjab National BankJune 12Final Dividend - Rs. - 3.0000
Reliance Industrial Infrastructure LtdJune 12Final Dividend - Rs. - 3.5000
Tata Steel LtdJune 12Final Dividend - Rs. - 4.0000
Technojet Consultants LtdJune 12Final Dividend - Rs. - 87.0000
Tata Motors LtdJune 12Final Dividend - Rs. - 4.0000
Trent LtdJune 12Final Dividend - Rs. - 6.0000
Voltas LtdJune 12Final Dividend - Rs. - 4.0000

Dividends are a way for companies to reward shareholders. It is the portion of profits that a company distributes to its shareholders and is essentially a return on the investment shareholders make in the company's equity. 

Such payments are made through final, interim, and special dividends. Dividends are taxable in the hands of the shareholders, and companies are no longer required to pay the dividend distribution tax. The TDS on dividend income for resident individuals is 10% if the dividend amount exceeds Rs 5,000 in a financial year.

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