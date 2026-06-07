Dividend Stocks To Watch This Week: Infosys, ACC, Adani Ports, Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Trent In Focus — Check Amount, Payment Date

In the present week, 39 companies including Infosys Ltd., ACC Ltd., and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. have upcoming record dates for dividend payments.
To be eligible for dividends, investors should take note of the record date, which determines shareholder eligibility.
Under India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date itself will not qualify for the dividend payment. The ex-dividend date, which falls before the record date, marks when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout.
For instance, if the record date of a dividend stock is June 9, then investors must purchase shares by June 8, 2026, to be eligible. The ex-dividend date, which comes before the record date, reflects when the share price adjusts to account for the upcoming payout.
The most significant interim dividend announced this week comes from Oseaspre Consultants Ltd. and Technojet Consultants, which is offering a substantial payout of Rs 87 per share with an ex-date of June 12.
Following closely is Tata Elxsi Ltd., which is distributing an interim dividend of Rs 75 per share with an ex-date of June 10.
Several other companies are offering notable payouts. Infosys Ltd. is offering Rs 25 per share, while Indian Bank is paying out Rs 18.25 per share. Other significant disbursements include:
|Name
|Record Date/ Ex-Date
|Purpose
|Unified Data Tech Solutions Ltd
|June 8
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 5.5000
|INOX India Ltd
|June 9
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.0000
|Nelco Ltd
|June 9
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000
|Indian Bank
|June 10
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 18.2500
|Infosys Ltd
|June 10
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 25.0000
|Seshasayee Paper and Boards Ltd
|June 10
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.0000
|Tata Chemicals Ltd
|June 10
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 11.0000
|Tata Elxsi Ltd
|June 10
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 75.0000
|Tata Investment Corporation Ltd
|June 10
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 3.4000
|Sunshield Chemicals Ltd
|June 11
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 3.0000
|ACC Ltd
|June 12
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 7.5000
|Adani Enterprises Ltd
|June 12
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.3000
|Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd
|June 12
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 7.5000
|Ambuja Cements Ltd
|June 12
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.0000
|Apcotex Industries Ltd
|June 12
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 5.5000
|Adani Total Gas Ltd
|June 12
|Dividend - Rs. - 0.2500
|Avantel Ltd
|June 12
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.2000
|Canara Bank
|June 12
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 4.2000
|Cemindia Projects Ltd
|June 12
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 3.0000
|Eimco Elecon (India) Ltd
|June 12
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 4.0000
|Elecon Engineering Company Ltd
|June 12
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.5000
|High Energy Batteries India Ltd
|June 12
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 3.0000
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company Ltd
|June 12
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 12.4000
|JM Financial Ltd
|June 12
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.7500
|Lloyds Metals and Energy Ltd
|June 12
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000
|MM Forgings Ltd
|June 12
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 4.0000
|Navin Fluorine International Ltd
|June 12
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 8.6000
|Orient Cement Ltd
|June 12
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.5000
|Oseaspre Consultants Ltd
|June 12
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 87.0000
|Panchsheel Organics Ltd
|June 12
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.8000
|Petronet LNG Ltd
|June 12
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 3.0000
|Piramal Finance Ltd
|June 12
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 11.0000
|Punjab National Bank
|June 12
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 3.0000
|Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd
|June 12
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 3.5000
|Tata Steel Ltd
|June 12
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 4.0000
|Technojet Consultants Ltd
|June 12
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 87.0000
|Tata Motors Ltd
|June 12
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 4.0000
|Trent Ltd
|June 12
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 6.0000
|Voltas Ltd
|June 12
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 4.0000
Dividends are a way for companies to reward shareholders. It is the portion of profits that a company distributes to its shareholders and is essentially a return on the investment shareholders make in the company's equity.
Such payments are made through final, interim, and special dividends. Dividends are taxable in the hands of the shareholders, and companies are no longer required to pay the dividend distribution tax. The TDS on dividend income for resident individuals is 10% if the dividend amount exceeds Rs 5,000 in a financial year.
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