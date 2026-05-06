Maharashtra SSC Result 2026: When Will MSBSHSE Release Class 10 Results? Check Past Trends

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has yet to declare the Maharashtra SSC result 2026. Students who participated in the Class 10 board examination will need to wait a bit more for their results to be posted on the official website of MSBSHSE at mahahsscboard.in.

The School Certificate Examination started on February 20 and wrapped up on March 18, 2026. The test was carried out in a single session from 11 am to 1 pm.

Based on historical patterns, the Class 10 or SSC results are typically revealed in May each year. This year, the results are also anticipated to be announced by the third week of May. Nonetheless, the Board has not disclosed the specific date and time for the release of the Class 10 results.

Maharashtra SSC Previous years' results

The previous year, the Maharashtra SSC examination results were declared on May 13. A grand total of 16,10,908 candidates, encompassing regular, private, and re-examination participants, registered for the assessment. Among these, 15,98,553 candidates took the test, and 14,87,399 of them succeeded. Their success rate was 93.04%.

In 2024, the results for the Class 10 board examinations were released on May 27. A cumulative count of 15,60,154 students registered for the Maharashtra SSC test, with 15,49,326 of them sitting for it. The results showed 14,84,431 candidates passed the Maharashtra SSC examination in 2024, yielding an overall success percentage of 95.81%.

In 2023, the results for the Class 10 board examinations were announced on June 2. A cumulative count of 15,49,666 students registered for the Maharashtra SSC test, with 15,29,096 of them sitting for it. The results showed 14,34,898 candidates passed the Maharashtra SSC examination in 2023, yielding an overall success percentage of 93.83%.

Year Result Date Pass % 2025 May 13 93.04% 2024 May 27 95.81% 2023 June 2 93.83%

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Maharashtra SSC Result 2026: Follow these steps to check & download the results

Step 1: Access the official portal of MSBSHSE at mahahsscboard.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for the Maharashtra SSC Result 2026 showcased on the homepage.

Step 3: A fresh page will appear where applicants must input their login credentials.

Step 4: Hit submit, and your results will be revealed.

Step 5: Review the results and download the document.

Step 6: Retain a printed copy for future reference.

For additional related information, candidates can visit the official website of MSBSHSE.

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