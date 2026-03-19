Maharashtra Board Denies Paper Leaks Despite Alleged WhatsApp Share Minutes Before Exams

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education asserts that the theft of SSC Geography examination papers in Solapur does not amount to a leak as there is no proof that the papers made their way to students. However, a parallel inquiry in Nagpur reveals that even when papers were definitively shared with students, the Board's stance remains unchanged.

In Nagpur, authorities discovered that HSC question papers were circulated on WhatsApp among groups with close to 50 members, in one case just 20 minutes prior to the start of the exam. The Board's rationale was since students were already seated in the examination hall by that time, they could not have exploited it.

Also Read: CBSE Board Issues Strict Warning Against Counterfeit And paper Leak Rumours Prior To Board Exams

Police names perpetrator

As law enforcement gears up to submit a chargesheet regarding the matter, law enforcement have identified the purported mastermind as Sandeep Baburao Saratkar, 46, the Director and Chairman of Vidya Sadhana Convent High School and Junior College.

“During the investigation, it was found that Saratkar threatened staff members and forced them to share the paper. He used Aade's phone to click picture of the question paper. The paper was then circulated on WhatsApp,” Sadar police inspector Amol Deshmukh told Indian Express.

Chemistry, physics paper leaks

A student from SFS College occupied the restroom for roughly 15 minutes during the examination. When instructors inquired, they discovered a mobile phone with her. They found the Chemistry test and its solutions on a WhatApp group, according to NDTV.

Also Read: Maharashtra Board SSC, HSC Exam 2026: Expected Dates, MSBSHSE Websites List

An invigilator at St Ursula's College located in the Mankapur region of Nagpur grew wary when a student lingered for almost 20 minutes in the restroom just prior to the chemistry test, set to commence at 11 am.

When the student was frisked, she was found carrying a mobile phone, which is not allowed inside the examination hall. A check of the phone showed that an image of the chemistry question paper had been received in a WhatsApp group between 10:37 am and 10:40 am.

Authorities also found that the physics question paper held on Feb. 16 had been shared in the same group earlier that day. Around 12 students were reportedly members of the group.

Board denies paper leak

The Board has not regarded the issue as a paper leak. Shivling Patwe, Chairman of the Nagpur Division Board, had previously informed The Indian Express that the Mathematics situation was akin to the prior Physics and Chemistry incidents.

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