West Bengal Election Results: Check List Of Winning MLAs Of BJP, TMC, Other Parties

The 2026 West Bengal election has witnessed a sharp call for change, with the broader trend suggesting a comprehensive victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party, which looks set to dethrone Mamata Banerjee after a 15 year rule.

This comes on the back of a historic 92% voter turnout, albeit coming off a low base. And while there is still a long way to go before the counting gets done, we will take a look at three key winners and losers from the West Bengal election, as of counting results by noon.

The Big Winners

Humayun Kabir: The Aam Janata Unnayan Party's Humayun Kabir has won from both the seats he contested — Nowda and Rejinanagar — by over 27,000 votes and 58,000 votes respectively.

The Aam Janata Unnayan Party's Humayun Kabir has won from both the seats he contested — Nowda and Rejinanagar — by over 27,000 votes and 58,000 votes respectively. RG Kar Victim's Mother: In a result carrying heavy emotional and political weight, Ratna Debnath — the BJP candidate from Panihati and mother of the RG Kar rape-and-murder victim — won by over 28,000 votes.

In a result carrying heavy emotional and political weight, Ratna Debnath — the BJP candidate from Panihati and mother of the RG Kar rape-and-murder victim — won by over 28,000 votes. Behala Purba: Sankar Sikder of the BJP defeated minister Subhasish Chakraborty of the TMC by over 25,000 votes in the Behala Purba assembly constituency of Kolkata.

Sankar Sikder of the BJP defeated minister Subhasish Chakraborty of the TMC by over 25,000 votes in the Behala Purba assembly constituency of Kolkata. Maniktala: Tapas Roy of the BJP defeated Shrreya Pande of the TMC by over 15,000 votes in Maniktala seat of Kolkata.

Tapas Roy of the BJP defeated Shrreya Pande of the TMC by over 15,000 votes in Maniktala seat of Kolkata. Agnimitra Paul of the BJP won by a margin of 40,839 votes from Asansol Dakshin by defeating Tapas Banerjee of the TMC.

of the BJP won by a margin of 40,839 votes from Asansol Dakshin by defeating Tapas Banerjee of the TMC. Howrah Dakshin: TMC's Nandita Chowdhury won the Howrah Dakshin seat by defeating Shyamal Kumar Hati of the BJP by over 7,000 votes.

TMC's Nandita Chowdhury won the Howrah Dakshin seat by defeating Shyamal Kumar Hati of the BJP by over 7,000 votes. Murshidabad: Gouri Sankar Ghosh of the BJP defeated Shaoni Singha Roy of the TMC by over 15,000 votes in the Murshidabad assembly constituency.

Gouri Sankar Ghosh of the BJP defeated Shaoni Singha Roy of the TMC by over 15,000 votes in the Murshidabad assembly constituency. Chowrangee: TMC's Nayna Bandyopadhyay won the Chowrangee seat in Kolkata by defeating Santosh Kumar Pathak of the BJP by over 22,000 votes.

The Big Losers

Mamata Banerjee: The BJP's Suvendu Adhikari defeated West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee by 15,114 votes in Bhabanipur, NDTV reported.

The BJP's Suvendu Adhikari defeated West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee by 15,114 votes in Bhabanipur, NDTV reported. Siddiqullah Chowdhury: The senior TMC leader and state minister lost to Saikat Panja of the BJP by a margin of over 14,000 votes, marking an upset in the East Burdwan belt.

The senior TMC leader and state minister lost to Saikat Panja of the BJP by a margin of over 14,000 votes, marking an upset in the East Burdwan belt. Shashi Panja: Purnima Chakraborty of the BJP defeated West Bengal minister and TMC candidate Shashi Panja by over 14,000 votes in Shyampukur constituency of north Kolkata.

Purnima Chakraborty of the BJP defeated West Bengal minister and TMC candidate Shashi Panja by over 14,000 votes in Shyampukur constituency of north Kolkata. Moloy Ghatak: Krishnendu Mukherjee of the BJP defeated minister Moloy Ghatak of the TMC by over 11,000 votes in the Asansol Uttar assembly constituency.

Krishnendu Mukherjee of the BJP defeated minister Moloy Ghatak of the TMC by over 11,000 votes in the Asansol Uttar assembly constituency. Mongal Saren: In the tribal heartland of Jhargram, the TMC candidate lost to the BJP's Lakshmi Kanta Sau by over 38,000, indicating a shift in the Junglemahal narrative.

In the tribal heartland of Jhargram, the TMC candidate lost to the BJP's Lakshmi Kanta Sau by over 38,000, indicating a shift in the Junglemahal narrative. Atin Ghosh: Ritesh Tiwari of the BJP defeated Kolkata Deputy Mayor Atin Ghosh of the TMC by 1,651 votes in the Kashipur-Belgachhia constituency.

Ritesh Tiwari of the BJP defeated Kolkata Deputy Mayor Atin Ghosh of the TMC by 1,651 votes in the Kashipur-Belgachhia constituency. Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury: The BJP's Subrata Maitra won by over 17,000 votes in Baharampur against Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury of the Congress.

ALSO READ: West Bengal Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Suvendu Adhikari Leads As BJP Gains Over TMC In Early Trends

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