West Bengal Election Results: Check List Of Winning MLAs Of BJP, TMC, Other Parties

The 2026 West Bengal election has witnessed a sharp call for change, with the broader trend suggesting a comprehensive victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party, which looks set to dethrone Mamata Banerjee after a 15 year rule.
This comes on the back of a historic 92% voter turnout, albeit coming off a low base. And while there is still a long way to go before the counting gets done, we will take a look at three key winners and losers from the West Bengal election, as of counting results by noon.
The Big Winners
- Humayun Kabir: The Aam Janata Unnayan Party's Humayun Kabir has won from both the seats he contested — Nowda and Rejinanagar — by over 27,000 votes and 58,000 votes respectively.
- RG Kar Victim's Mother: In a result carrying heavy emotional and political weight, Ratna Debnath — the BJP candidate from Panihati and mother of the RG Kar rape-and-murder victim — won by over 28,000 votes.
- Behala Purba: Sankar Sikder of the BJP defeated minister Subhasish Chakraborty of the TMC by over 25,000 votes in the Behala Purba assembly constituency of Kolkata.
- Maniktala: Tapas Roy of the BJP defeated Shrreya Pande of the TMC by over 15,000 votes in Maniktala seat of Kolkata.
- Agnimitra Paul of the BJP won by a margin of 40,839 votes from Asansol Dakshin by defeating Tapas Banerjee of the TMC.
- Howrah Dakshin: TMC's Nandita Chowdhury won the Howrah Dakshin seat by defeating Shyamal Kumar Hati of the BJP by over 7,000 votes.
- Murshidabad: Gouri Sankar Ghosh of the BJP defeated Shaoni Singha Roy of the TMC by over 15,000 votes in the Murshidabad assembly constituency.
- Chowrangee: TMC's Nayna Bandyopadhyay won the Chowrangee seat in Kolkata by defeating Santosh Kumar Pathak of the BJP by over 22,000 votes.
The Big Losers
- Mamata Banerjee: The BJP's Suvendu Adhikari defeated West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee by 15,114 votes in Bhabanipur, NDTV reported.
- Siddiqullah Chowdhury: The senior TMC leader and state minister lost to Saikat Panja of the BJP by a margin of over 14,000 votes, marking an upset in the East Burdwan belt.
- Shashi Panja: Purnima Chakraborty of the BJP defeated West Bengal minister and TMC candidate Shashi Panja by over 14,000 votes in Shyampukur constituency of north Kolkata.
- Moloy Ghatak: Krishnendu Mukherjee of the BJP defeated minister Moloy Ghatak of the TMC by over 11,000 votes in the Asansol Uttar assembly constituency.
- Mongal Saren: In the tribal heartland of Jhargram, the TMC candidate lost to the BJP's Lakshmi Kanta Sau by over 38,000, indicating a shift in the Junglemahal narrative.
- Atin Ghosh: Ritesh Tiwari of the BJP defeated Kolkata Deputy Mayor Atin Ghosh of the TMC by 1,651 votes in the Kashipur-Belgachhia constituency.
- Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury: The BJP's Subrata Maitra won by over 17,000 votes in Baharampur against Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury of the Congress.
ALSO READ: West Bengal Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Suvendu Adhikari Leads As BJP Gains Over TMC In Early Trends
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