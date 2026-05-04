Actress Trisha Krishnan Visits Tirupati Temple On 43rd Birthday, Ahead Of Tamil Nadu Poll Results

South Indian actress Trisha Krishnan marked her 43rd birthday on May 4, with a visit to the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple in Tirupati. The celebrated star chose a spiritual start to her birthday, with the timing of the visit ahead of the Assembly election results sparking a buzz.

Trisha shared an Instagram story on Sunday night, revealing she was travelling to Tirupati. On Monday morning, her pictures and videos at the temple went viral. Dressed in traditional attire and wrapped in a simple shawl, the actress was seen seeking blessings from Lord Venkateswara.

Fans were quick to connect Trisha's temple visit with the ongoing political developments in the state, as vote counting for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections also began in the morning.

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Trisha has often been romantically linked with Vijay though both have maintained a silence, and the rumours remain unconfirmed.

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh: Actor Trisha Krishnan had the darshan of Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy at Tirumala Tirupathi Devasthanam earlier this morning. pic.twitter.com/mhiaHMOu5l — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2026



On polling day, April 23, Trisha shared an Instagram after casting her vote. In the picture, Trisha is seen smiling while proudly displaying the ink mark on her finger. Though the image, along with the evil eye emoticon in the caption, appeared casual, the song she chose for the background told quickly gained attention.

Trisha used the track 'Arjunar Villu' from her film 'Ghilli', which also starred Vijay. 'Ghilli' remains one of the most successful films of the hit pair, further fuelling conversation about her political leanings and their relationship.



About Thalapathy Vijay And Trisha Krishnan

Vijay and Trisha gained massive popularity with 'Ghilli', following which the duo starred together in 'Thirupaachi', 'Aathi', 'Kuruvi', and the recent release 'Leo'.

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Their on-screen presence combining their vibrant chemistry and emotional intensity has consistently delivered commercial success. Off-screen, the pair has frequently been linked romantically, and their joint appearance at a wedding recently generated fresh online conversation.Political figures also brought up the alleged relationship during campaigns. Despite the speculation and Vijay's divorce filing becoming public, neither actor has responded to the claims.

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