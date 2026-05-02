LIK: Love Insurance Kompany OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Pradeep Ranganathan's Film

The digital debut of Love Insurance Kompany (LIK) is generating considerable excitement among audiences. The Tamil sci-fi romantic comedy, which hit theatres on April 10, 2026, is now preparing to reach a wider audience through streaming. With its unique futuristic concept and star cast, the film is expected to attract both those who watched it in theatres and new audiences who want to watch it from the comfort of their homes.

LIK: Love Insurance Kompany - Box Office Collection

Love Insurance Kompany opened with impressive collections of around Rs 7.05 crore net. The opening weekend surged further to Rs 7.95 crore on Saturday and Rs 7.50 crore on Sunday. However, it faced challenges in sustaining momentum in the first week due to mixed word-of-mouth and competition from other releases. The Week 1 collections wrapped up with Rs 33.22 crore.

The film showed a steady decline in the second and third weeks, eventually concluding Week 2 with Rs 6.93 crore and Week 3 with Rs 2.42 crore net. These collections took the film's total India gross to Rs 49.13 crore, pushing the worldwide gross to Rs 60.23 crore. The India net collections stand at Rs 42.67 crore across 39,193 shows.

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While the collections were considered moderate, the Tamil version performed relatively better, proving Pradeep Ranganathan's growing fan base in the industry.

LIK: Love Insurance Kompany OTT Release - When And Where To Watch

Love Insurance Kompany is all set to make its digital debut on Amazon Prime Video. The film will begin streaming from May 6, 2026, in Tamil along with Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.

The streaming giant announced the streaming debut of the film with the poster and captioned it, "when it's old school vs modern rules, ofcourse there's a high premium ????#LoveInsuranceKompanyOnPrime, May 6."

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About The Film

The film stars Pradeep Ranganathan in the lead role alongside Krithi Shetty, with notable supporting performances by SJ Suryah, Yogi Babu, and others. It is directed by Vignesh Shivan and produced by Nayanthara and S. S. Lalit Kumar under the banners of Rowdy Pictures and Seven Screen Studio.

Produced with vibrant visuals and a futuristic setting, the movie explores the concept of love in a technology-driven world, blending romance, comedy, and science fiction. The film features music composed by Anirudh Ravichander, which has received considerable appreciation. Love Insurance Kompany is now heading to its digital premiere, offering audiences a comfortable and entertaining experience.

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