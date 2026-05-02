Rohit Jain Appointed RBI Deputy Governor for 3 Years

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the appointment of Rohit Jain as Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
The appointment will be for a period of three-year.
According to a notification issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) on May 1, Jain's tenure will take effect on or after May 3.
Jain is currently serving as an executive director at the central bank. He replaces former deputy Governor, T. Rabi Sankar.
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