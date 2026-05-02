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Rohit Jain Appointed RBI Deputy Governor for 3 Years

According to a notification issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), his tenure will take effect on or after May 3.

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Rohit Jain Appointed RBI Deputy Governor for 3 Years

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the appointment of Rohit Jain as Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The appointment will be for a period of three-year.

According to a notification issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) on May 1, Jain's tenure will take effect on or after May 3.

Jain is currently ‌serving as ​an executive director at ⁠the central bank. He replaces former deputy Governor, ‌T. Rabi Sankar.

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