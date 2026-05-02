No Breakthrough: Trump Rules Out Early End to War, Iran Holds Firm On Nuclear, Hormuz Stance

US President Donald Trump has officially ruled out an early end to the ongoing hostilities with Iran, saying he is "not satisfied" with Tehran's latest proposals.

While Trump rejected the possibility of a cease-fire agreement, Iran is certain about its nuclear and missile capabilities, viewing them as "non-negotiable" national assets, notwithstanding backchannel talks.

"So, they want to make a deal, but I don't; I'm not satisfied with it, so we will see what happens. They have made strides, but I'm not sure if they will ever get there. There's tremendous discord. They're having a tremendous problem getting along with each other in Iran," said Trump while talking to reporters.

A 10-point Iranian framework calling for sanctions relief and acknowledgement of Iranian control over the Strait of Hormuz has been rejected by the United States.

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Pertinently, Today is the deadline for the Trump administration to request legal authorisation, since the Iran conflict began 60 days ago. However, the White House told Congress that since the conflict had been "terminated" during the present ceasefire, it didn't require consent.

On the other hand, Ali Nikzad, Vice Speaker of the Iranian Parliament, said that Iran would not engage in talks about the Strait of Hormuz or its nuclear energy program. He said that the adversary has left the negotiating table because of this precise position.

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Nikzad made these remarks while addressing a gathering in Zanjan's Enghelab Square on Thursday night.

He added that a 10-point ceasefire proposal had been on the agenda. It included a ceasefire on the resistance front, the removal of US bases, the lifting of primary and secondary sanctions, the preservation of nuclear energy capabilities across various fields, refraining from nuclear talks, compensation for damages, and more.

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