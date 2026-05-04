Mumbai Indians' IPL 2026 Playoff Hopes Hang By A Thread Ahead Of LSG Clash — Here's Qualification Scenario

Mumbai Indians slumped to their seventh defeat of the Indian Premier League 2026 after going down to Chennai Super Kings in Match 44 at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday, May 2. A promising platform quickly gave way to familiar failings for the Mumbai Indians, who slipped from a strong position past 100 in 11 overs to end on 159/7. Contributions from Suryakumar Yadav and a gritty half-century by Naman Dhir proved insufficient.

Chennai Super Kings made light work of the chase, guided by a composed, unbeaten 67 from Ruturaj Gaikwad. The outcome once again highlighted MI's batting frailties and left their qualification hopes in serious jeopardy.

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Mumbai Indians: The Road So Far

It has been a disappointing campaign so far for the Mumbai Indians, who have registered only two wins in nine games, losing seven and collecting just four points. Their net run rate of -0.803 only worsens an already bleak scenario, as they hover near the bottom of the table with little room for recovery. They are in ninth place on the table. Even a single additional loss could effectively end their hopes. Their unreliable middle-order batting continues to undermine their campaign.

Mumbai Indians: Remaining Fixtures

Opponent Name Date Time (IST) Venue Lucknow Super Giants May 4 7:30 p.m. Wankhede Stadium Royal Challengers Bengaluru May 10 7:30 p.m. Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium Punjab Kings May 14 7:30 p.m. Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium Kolkata Knight Riders May 20 7:30 p.m. Eden Gardens Rajasthan Royals May 24 3:30 p.m. Wankhede Stadium

Mumbai Indians Playoffs Qualification Scenarios

Mumbai Indians' next match is against Lucknow Super Giants today. They must win this match to keep their hopes of qualifying for the playoffs alive.

Here's what's at stake in this and subsequent matches:

Scenario 1: Victory In All Remaining Matches

For the Mumbai Indians, the path to the Indian Premier League 2026 play-offs is straightforward but unforgiving: victory in all their remaining league fixtures. Achieving that would take them to 14 points from seven wins, leaving net run rate (NRR) as the decisive factor in shaping their final standing and fate in the competition.

Scenario 2: Victory In Four Out Of Five Remaining Matches

If MI lose the match against LSG, their hopes will be further jolted. The same will be the case if it wins against LSG but loses in any subsequent match.

If the Mumbai Indians can manage only four wins from their remaining five fixtures, their prospects would narrow considerably. A 12-point finish would leave them dependent on other results, particularly those involving the Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Each of those teams already has six wins.

MI would want both sides to falter in their remaining matches to draw level by the end of the league phase.

Scenario 3: Loss In Two Matches

A second loss from here would extinguish MI's chances, given that the top four sides have already accumulated at least 12 points: a benchmark that puts qualification beyond MI's reach if they falter again.

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