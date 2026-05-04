Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada OTT Releases This Week — Here's What To Watch

As May kicks off, OTT platforms are rolling out a fresh lineup of regional releases worth your time. This week, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada cinema offer stories that feel grounded, relatable, and distinctly different from the usual fare. Here's your updated watchlist for May 4 to May 10, 2026.

1. Love Insurance Kompany (Amazon Prime Video)

Directed by Vignesh Shivan, this Tamil sci-fi romantic comedy starring Pradeep Ranganathan and Krithi Shetty imagines love in a tech-driven future. It plays on a relatable idea: what if relationships could be predicted, fixed, or even insured? Light, funny, and slightly futuristic, it taps into modern dating anxieties with a playful twist.

Streaming from May 6

2. Dacoit A Love Story (Amazon Prime Video)

Directed by Shaneil Deo, this Telugu action drama starring Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur follows a man wronged by love and life. Fueled by betrayal, his journey becomes a mix of revenge and emotional closure. It's gritty but also personal, making you root for him even when things get dark.

Streaming from May 8

3. Vaazha 2 (JioHotstar)

Helmed by Savin SA, this Malayalam comedy drama follows four friends juggling expectations, identity, and the chaos of growing up. With humour rooted in everyday struggles, the film feels like a mirror to youth caught between dreams and pressure.

Streaming from May 8

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4. Bharathanatyam 2 Mohiniyattam (Netflix)

Directed by Krishnadas Murali, this Malayalam dark comedy thriller is a sequel to Bharathanatyam (2024). The story picks up with higher stakes as a family gets tangled in a messy secret and struggles to keep it hidden as things spiral out of control. With tension rising and chaos unfolding at every turn, the film blends suspense with dark humour in an engaging way.

Streaming from May 8

5. Love Mocktail 3 (ZEE5)

Directed by Darling Krishna, this Kannada emotional drama explores love, parenthood, and complicated family bonds. As a man's life takes a sudden turn due to a custody conflict, the story touches on relationships that feel deeply real and heartfelt.

Streaming from May 8

6. Oh Butterfly (Sun NXT)

Directed by Vijay Ranganathan, this Tamil mystery thriller unfolds in an isolated hill house where a couple's quiet getaway turns unsettling. As secrets slowly surface, the film builds tension in a way that keeps you hooked until the end.

Streaming from May 8

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