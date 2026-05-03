Euphoria Season 3 Episode 4: Release Date, Time, Where To Watch — All You Need To Know

The third season of Euphoria is now entering a crucial phase, with Episode 4 expected to push its intense storytelling into darker territory. As the season reaches its midpoint, the consequences of past actions are beginning to unfold, setting the stage for a major turning point.

What Happened In Episode 3?

Episode 3 delivered one of the most shocking moments of the season with the wedding of Nate Jacobs (played by Jacob Elordi) and Cassie Howard (played by Sydney Sweeney). What began as a grand and emotional celebration quickly turned into chaos when a brutal ambush took place.

The violent attack, linked to mounting debts and dangerous connections, left Nate severely injured and the ceremony in ruins. The episode ended on a tense note, leaving the future of the couple uncertain and setting up major repercussions for the story ahead.

What To Expect In Episode 4?

Titled A Kitty Likes to Dance, Episode 4 will continue right after the attack. Nate is shown dealing with serious injuries and emotional trauma, while Cassie is expected to change herself to handle the pressure around her.

At the same time, Rue Bennett's (played by Zendaya) situation becomes riskier as her debts grow, which could lead to legal trouble. Jules Vaughn (played by Hunter Schafer) will continue dealing with the stress of art school and her personal struggles. The Jacobs family's past issues may also come back into focus, which could create more problems for Nate going forward.

Overall, the episode is expected to take a darker, more grounded turn, focusing on survival, consequences, and emotional breakdowns.

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Episode Count And Runtime

Season 3 consists of eight episodes, releasing weekly from April 12 to May 31. Each episode typically runs for around an hour, and Episode 4 is expected to follow a similar runtime.

Where To Watch In India?

Indian viewers can watch the series on JioHotstar app and website.

India Release Date, Time

For viewers in India, Episode 4 of Euphoria Season 3 will be available to stream on May 4 from 6:30 a.m. Indian Standard Time.

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Will There Be Euphoria Season 4?

There is no official confirmation yet about Season 4. Reports suggest Euphoria Season 3 could be the final installment, though fans are still awaiting an announcement.

With rising tension and deeper character conflicts, Episode 4 is shaping up to be one of the most intense episodes of the season for viewers in India.

Watch The Euphoria Season 3 Episode 4 Preview Here:

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