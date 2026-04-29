The Devil Wears Prada 2 Sees Strong Advance Booking In India Ahead Of Release

The countdown has begun for The Devil Wears Prada 2, which is set to arrive in theatres on May 1, 2026. Even before its release, the sequel is showing encouraging signs in India, with advance bookings picking up pace and audience interest steadily growing.

Early ticket sales indicate that the film has already sold close to 23,000 tickets across major national chains. Around 18,000 of these have been booked through PVR Inox, while Cinepolis has contributed roughly 5,000 tickets.

The demand is strongest in metro cities, which usually drive business for Hollywood titles. With a few days still left, the numbers are expected to rise further as the release date approaches.

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Expected Opening Collection

Based on current trends, trade experts estimate that the film could open at around Rs 7 crore in India, including paid previews. This would place it alongside recent Hollywood releases that have seen a strong box office response in India.

If the current pace continues, the film is likely to take a steady opening and could emerge as one of the stronger Hollywood performers of the year in India.

Reason Behind The Buzz

A big reason behind the growing buzz is the return of Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt, who reprise their iconic roles. The film brings back the high-stakes fashion world that made the original so memorable, while also introducing fresh challenges within that space.

The presence of Miranda Priestly once again remains a key highlight, with the character continuing to hold strong recall among audiences.

Adding to the buzz, filmmaker Karan Johar's recent Instagram post about meeting the cast in Japan also made headlines, and now he is set to host an exclusive watch party for the sequel in Mumbai, which further fuelled conversations around the film.

Right Timing

The film is releasing at a time when Hollywood titles are performing well in India. With a positive trend already in place, The Devil Wears Prada 2 appears well-positioned to benefit from the current box office environment.

With strong early trends, a popular returning cast, and favourable timing, all eyes are now on whether the film can convert this buzz into a solid run once it hits theatres.

Watch The Trailer Here:

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