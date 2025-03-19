Netherlands vs Japan Live Streaming: How To Watch FIFA World Cup Match On TV, Online?

Three time World Cup finalists Netherlands will open their campaign at the 2026 FIFA World Cup when they take on the highest ranked Asian team in the world, Japan in a Group F clash on June 14.

The Dutch arrive at the tournament hoping to finally end their long wait for a first World Cup title. Despite reaching three finals in 1974, 1978 and 2010, the Netherlands remain one of the most successful nations never to have lifted football's biggest prize.

The Oranje have consistently reached the latter stages of major tournaments in recent years, making the semi-finals of Euro 2024 and the quarter-finals of both the 2022 World Cup and the UEFA Nations League. History also favours the Dutch in the group stage, as they are unbeaten in their last 16 World Cup group matches dating back to 1994.

However, preparations for the tournament have been less convincing. The Netherlands endured a difficult qualification campaign and recently saw their 10-match unbeaten run ended by Algeria. A narrow behind-closed-doors victory over World Cup debutants Uzbekistan, secured by two Cody Gakpo penalties, did little to ease concerns about their attacking fluency.

Japan, meanwhile, head into the competition full of confidence after a superb run of results. The Samurai Blue have won six consecutive friendlies and impressed throughout Asian qualifying, where they scored 54 goals and conceded only three.

Managed by Hajime Moriyasu, Japan have become one of Asia's most consistent forces and are appearing at their eighth straight World Cup. While they have never advanced beyond the Round of 16, their performances at Qatar 2022 showed they can compete with the world's elite, defeating both Germany and Spain before suffering a heartbreaking penalty-shootout loss to Croatia.

Victories over Brazil and England in recent warm-up matches have further strengthened belief that Japan could be capable of making a deep run in North America.

The two nations have met only once before at a World Cup, with the Netherlands claiming a 1-0 victory during the group stage in South Africa in 2010.

Match Start Time, Venue

The game will kick-off at 1.30 a.m. Indian Standard Time on Monday. The match will be played at the AT&T Stadium in Dallas.

Match Referee

Ismail Elfath will be the referee for this game.

Head to Head

Matches Played: 3

Netherlands wins: 2

Draws: 1

Form Guide

Netherlands: D-W-W-D-L-W

Japan: W-W-W-W-W-W

Likely Lineups, Substitutes

Netherlands

Possible Lineup (4-2-3-1): Bart Verbruggen;Denzel Dumfries, Jan PauVan Hecke, Virgil Van Dijk, Micky Van de Ven; Frenkie De Jong, Ryan Gravenberch; Crysencio Summerville, Tijjani Reijnders, Cody Gakpo; Memphis Depay .

Bart Verbruggen;Denzel Dumfries, Jan PauVan Hecke, Virgil Van Dijk, Micky Van de Ven; Frenkie De Jong, Ryan Gravenberch; Crysencio Summerville, Tijjani Reijnders, Cody Gakpo; Memphis Depay . Substitutes: Robin Roefs, Mark Flekken, Jurriën Timber, Nathan Aké, Jorrel Hato, Teun Koopmeiners, Marten de Roon, Quinten Timber, Guus Til, Mats Wieffer, Brian Brobbey, Justin Kluivert, Noa Lang, Donyell Malen, Wout Weghorst.

Robin Roefs, Mark Flekken, Jurriën Timber, Nathan Aké, Jorrel Hato, Teun Koopmeiners, Marten de Roon, Quinten Timber, Guus Til, Mats Wieffer, Brian Brobbey, Justin Kluivert, Noa Lang, Donyell Malen, Wout Weghorst. Coach: Netherlands are being coached by Ronald Koeman at this World Cup.

Japan

Possible Lineup (3-4-3): Zion Suzuki; Shogo Taniguchi, Tsuyoshi Watanabe, Hiroki Ito; Ritsu Doan, Daichi Kamada, Ao Tanaka, Keito Nakamura; Junya Ito, Takefusa Kubo, Ayase Ueda.

Zion Suzuki; Shogo Taniguchi, Tsuyoshi Watanabe, Hiroki Ito; Ritsu Doan, Daichi Kamada, Ao Tanaka, Keito Nakamura; Junya Ito, Takefusa Kubo, Ayase Ueda. Substitutes: Tomoki Hayakawa, Keisuke Osako, Ko Itakura, Yuto Nagatomo, Ayumu Seko, Yukinari Sugawara, Junnosuke Suzuki, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Kaishu Sano, Keisuke Goto, Daizen Maeda, Koki Ogawa, Kento Shiogai, Yuito Suzuki.

Tomoki Hayakawa, Keisuke Osako, Ko Itakura, Yuto Nagatomo, Ayumu Seko, Yukinari Sugawara, Junnosuke Suzuki, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Kaishu Sano, Keisuke Goto, Daizen Maeda, Koki Ogawa, Kento Shiogai, Yuito Suzuki. Coach: Hajime Moriyasu is coaching Japan at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Players to Watch

Virgil van Dijk (Nethertlands): Virgil van Dijk is the captain of the Netherlands squad. He brings in plenty of leadership experience as he also leads his club side Liverpool. Van Dijk is one of the best central defenders in the world and he also has a knack of coverting set pieces into goals.

Virgil van Dijk is the captain of the Netherlands squad. He brings in plenty of leadership experience as he also leads his club side Liverpool. Van Dijk is one of the best central defenders in the world and he also has a knack of coverting set pieces into goals. Takefusa Kubo (Japan): Takefusa Kubo is also known as Japan's Messi, that alone should tell the quality of this 25-year-old foward. For a very long time some of the biggest football clubs in the world have been aiming to sign Kubo. This season he scored two goals and assisted four times for his club Real Sociedad.

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How To Watch LIVE Telecast?

The Japan vs Netherlands FIFA World Cup 2026 match will be televised live in India on Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2 and Unite8 Sports 2 HD television channels.

ALSO READ: FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Telecast: DD Sports To Broadcast These Matches — Check Details

How To Watch Live Streaming?

The Japan vs Netherlands FIFA World Cup 2026 game will be streamed live on the ZEE5 app and website in English, Malayalam, Bangla and Hindi.

ALSO READ: FIFA World Cup 2026 Telecast: Where To Watch On TV In India? Check Channel Numbers

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