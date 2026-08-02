Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 10: Vijay's Film Sees Strong Growth, Check Earnings

Jana Nayagan bounced back at the box office on its second Saturday after a slow Friday. The Vijay-starrer recorded a strong jump in collections over the weekend, helping it move closer to the Rs 165 crore mark in India while crossing Rs 280 crore worldwide.

Day 10 Box Office Report

On Day 10 (second Saturday), Jana Nayagan collected Rs 7.80 crore net in India, registering a 119.7% increase over Friday's Rs 3.55 crore.

With this, the film's India net collection has reached Rs 164.90 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 192.50 crore.

Overseas, the film earned Rs 3 crore on Day 10, taking its overseas total to Rs 88 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has now reached Rs 280.50 crore.

The strong Saturday growth came despite the film running on fewer screens than in its first week, showing that weekend demand remained strong.

Language-Wise Performance

Jana Nayagan was screened in 4,202 shows across India on Day 10, slightly higher than 4,165 shows on Friday.

The Tamil version once again led the collections, earning Rs 7.25 crore from 2,503 shows with 51% overall occupancy. Occupancy improved through the day, rising from 28% in the morning to 61.23% during the night shows.

The Hindi version collected Rs 0.50 crore from 1,571 shows, recording 20% overall occupancy. Night shows performed the best with 28.36% occupancy, compared to 8.27% in the morning.

The Telugu version added Rs 0.05 crore from 128 shows, registering 22% overall occupancy.

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Box Office Journey So Far

Jana Nayagan opened with Rs 42.70 crore on Day 1. It collected Rs 21.15 crore on Day 2, followed by Rs 28.90 crore on Day 3 and Rs 32 crore on Day 4.

Collections slowed during the weekdays, with the film earning Rs 10.65 crore on Day 5, Rs 8 crore on Day 6, Rs 6.10 crore on Day 7 and Rs 4.05 crore on Day 8 i.e. July 30.

The second week began with Rs 3.55 crore before the Vijay-starrer bounced back on Day 10, thanks to the weekend boost.

About The Film

Directed by H. Vinoth, Jana Nayagan stars Vijay in the lead role alongside Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, Priyamani, Gautham Vasudev Menon and Reba Monica John. The action drama follows a former police officer who takes on a powerful enemy and becomes a leader in the fight against corruption.

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